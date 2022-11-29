LIVE STREAMING
Promo graphic of HUB404 Atlanta.
A green project for Atlanta. Graphic: @Hub404_Atlanta.

Fundraising campaign launched for urban development in Atlanta

An iconic 9-acre park is being built on the highway.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Sick child.

Hearts Wide Open

November 29th, 2022
Article
Satelital image of a hurricane.

SBA's Hurricane Relief

November 29th, 2022
Article
Drop of water.

Clean Water For All

November 28th, 2022
Article
Pride parade in New York.

LGTBI Rights Advocate

November 28th, 2022
Article
Graphic to illustrate monkeypox.

Monkeypox's Health Emergency

November 28th, 2022
Article
Sharmain Matlock-Turner, the Urban Affairs Coalition CEO, and the event's MC Niki Hawkins. Photo credit: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News

Celebrating 53 years of UAC

November 28th, 2022
Article
LULAC awarded Fierro $5,000 and its Presidential Medal.

LULAC Recognizes a Hero

November 28th, 2022
Article
Sylvia McKinney, Karen Rosero, Kaitlyn Konzerowsky, Telia Almond, Jamila Strickland. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News.

Women in Apprenticeships

November 26th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
November 29, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

HUB404 Conservancy launched the "Gimme Four" campaign to help raise money for the development of Cap Park, a half-mile green space along Georgia 400 in Buckhead.

Anthony Rodríguez, HUB404 executive director, stated:

HUB404 is for Atlanta. By Atlanta.

About Gimme Four

The campaign is asking Atlanta area residents to donate $4.04 to help get HUB404 off the ground, while board members have pledged to match all funds raised up to $50,000.

Established by the Buckhead Community Improvement District (CID), HUB404 will link Lenox Road and Georgia 400, linking the PATH400 Greenway Trail, Atlanta Beltline, MARTA, neighboring streets and neighborhood parks. HUB404's mission is to create a world-class community-driven green space that showcases the best of Atlanta.

“HUB404 will showcase the culture, art and events that make Atlanta shine. We are limited only by our collective imagination, and we’re asking Atlanta to help make HUB404 a reality,” added Rodríguez.

The campaign kicks off as the project is set to begin engineering the bridges over Lenox Road in 2023, with engineering of the main section from Lenox Road to Peachtree Road expected to begin in 2024.

About HUB404 Conservancy

It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to generate private sector support for the creation and operation of HUB404. Following construction of HUB404, The Nature Conservancy will be responsible for park operations, maintenance, and programming.

About Buckhead CID

The goal of the Buckhead Community Improvement District (BCID), in collaboration with the City of Atlanta and its community partners, is to address the challenges arising from Buckhead's rapid, primarily automobile-based growth, including improving safety, mobility traffic and improve the pedestrian environment, creating better access to public transportation, initiating transportation alternatives within the district, fostering better integration of land uses, and improving links to the region's automobile, transit, and bicycle networks.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link