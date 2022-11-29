Fundraising campaign launched for urban development in Atlanta

HUB404 Conservancy launched the "Gimme Four" campaign to help raise money for the development of Cap Park, a half-mile green space along Georgia 400 in Buckhead.

Anthony Rodríguez, HUB404 executive director, stated:

HUB404 is for Atlanta. By Atlanta.

About Gimme Four

The campaign is asking Atlanta area residents to donate $4.04 to help get HUB404 off the ground, while board members have pledged to match all funds raised up to $50,000.

Established by the Buckhead Community Improvement District (CID), HUB404 will link Lenox Road and Georgia 400, linking the PATH400 Greenway Trail, Atlanta Beltline, MARTA, neighboring streets and neighborhood parks. HUB404's mission is to create a world-class community-driven green space that showcases the best of Atlanta.

“HUB404 will showcase the culture, art and events that make Atlanta shine. We are limited only by our collective imagination, and we’re asking Atlanta to help make HUB404 a reality,” added Rodríguez.

The campaign kicks off as the project is set to begin engineering the bridges over Lenox Road in 2023, with engineering of the main section from Lenox Road to Peachtree Road expected to begin in 2024.

Happy #GivingTuesday! We are excited to announce the launch of our Gimme 4 for HUB404 campaign! Today we ask that you donate to a cause that aims to deliver social, economic and environmental wins. Built For Atlanta, By Atlanta. Click link in our bio for more. #ATL #JointheHUB pic.twitter.com/lyuHPNtOKI — HUB404 Atlanta (@Hub404_Atlanta) November 29, 2022

About HUB404 Conservancy

It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to generate private sector support for the creation and operation of HUB404. Following construction of HUB404, The Nature Conservancy will be responsible for park operations, maintenance, and programming.

About Buckhead CID

The goal of the Buckhead Community Improvement District (BCID), in collaboration with the City of Atlanta and its community partners, is to address the challenges arising from Buckhead's rapid, primarily automobile-based growth, including improving safety, mobility traffic and improve the pedestrian environment, creating better access to public transportation, initiating transportation alternatives within the district, fostering better integration of land uses, and improving links to the region's automobile, transit, and bicycle networks.