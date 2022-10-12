LIVE STREAMING
Solutions are sought to face an uncertain economy

The U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) invites to the WorkRise's free conference "Charting a Resilient Future for US Workers.”

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 12, 2022

“How can we improve the quality of employment and the economic mobility of workers?” is the question that employers and policymakers, among others, seek to answer through this virtual meeting, highlighting new ways to support workers while face the challenges and promises of today's economy.

Ramiro Cavazos, president and CEO of the USHCC, joined this WorkRise initiative that will take place at no cost between October 18 and 20.

Registration is now open.

Opportune meeting

The conference will delve into innovative policies and practices aimed at improving job quality and economic mobility, while addressing creative, cross-sector solutions that are turning risk into resilience so workers, businesses and communities can thrive.

Among those who stand to benefit most from this conference are employers and business leaders, journalists, talent professionals, service and training providers, worker advocates, program managers, policymakers, and all the change agents who work to support economic mobility in the workforce.

US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's promo graphic. Noticias Newswire.
Programming

  • Day 1, October 18: It will reveal the unique economic challenges and opportunities facing American workers, including inflation, the ongoing risks posed by the pandemic, and the threat of a recession.
  • Day 2, October 19: It will highlight current approaches and emerging and innovative practices that expand workers' access to skills development and quality jobs.
  • Day 3, October 20: It will examine the trends and forces that will affect workers far beyond the present moment, asking: How can policymakers and employers harness the drivers of economic disruption to expand opportunity?

Keynote Speakers Include:

• Jean Accius, Senior Vice President, Global Thought Leadership, AARP

• Raphael Bostic, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

• Ramiro Cavazos, President and CEO, US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

• Beth Cobert, Acting President, Markle Foundation

• Julie Coffman, Partner Chief Diversity Officer, Bain & Company

• Andre Dickens, Mayor, City of Atlanta

• Maria Flynn, President and CEO, Jobs for the Future

• Julie Gehrki, Vice President, Philanthropy, Walmart Foundation

• Todd Greene, Executive Director, WorkRise, and Institute Fellow, Urban Institute

• Wanda Hope, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Johnson & Johnson

• Don Howard, President and CEO, The James Irvine Foundation

• Heather Jacobs, Senior Vice President, and Chief Human Resources Officer, Delaware North

• Dane Linn, Senior Vice President, Corporate Initiatives, Business Roundtable

• Michael McAfee, President and CEO, PolicyLink

• Marc Morial, President and CEO, National Urban League

• Franz Paasche, Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs, PayPal

• Shamina Singh, Founder and President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and EVP, Sustainability, Mastercard

• Sarah Rosen Wartell, President, Urban Institute

