“Chicharito” Hernández joins the Intuit QuickBooks campaign

Intuit QuickBooks, a global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome financial challenges, will launch a campaign on July 5 along with Mexican soccer star Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

The campaign seeks to empower Latino small business owners with a change in mentality, in which they’ll go from thinking of having a “little business” to having a “huge business,” and will make available tools that will allow them to grow their businesses.

To drive this initiative, Intuit, the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp, teamed up with the successful soccer player, currently playing at Major League Soccer’s L.A. Galaxy, with the aim of reaching both bilingual and Spanish-speaking small businesses, “the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in the U.S., with a growth of 34% in the last 10 years.”

“The spirit of this QuickBooks campaign appeals to me because it reminds me of the journey of my football career, one in which the smallest dream can become a reality when you think big,” said Hernández.

“Chicharito” highlighted:

Hispanic small businesses are a growing economic force in this country and it is time for them to realize that, even if they start small, they must always think big and transform their small business into a huge business.

Support for Hispanic Small Businesses

"The rapid growth of Latino-owned small businesses has accelerated our efforts to drive greater awareness of our financial tools. Knowing the many challenges they face on a daily basis, we believe this is a critical time for QuickBooks to be a key partner of Latino entrepreneurs and help them prosper,” said Dan McCarthy, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Intuit.

The financial organization recognizes that one of the biggest obstacles for Hispanic-owned businesses is access to private capital, which is why they highlight that close to 60% of their clients would not have been able to obtain a loan elsewhere.

Latino Owned Small Business Survey

According to a new QuickBooks study, more than 4 million Latino workers in the United States are considering starting a business this year. Here are some relevant data from the report:

Adopting a “digital first” mindset: 77% of Latino entrepreneurs say their new business will use e-commerce to generate revenue. Only 23% will rely entirely on in-person sales. The most popular form of payment accepted at most Latino businesses is online credit or debit card payments. More than a third accept contactless payments when customers pay in person.

Strong support from family and friends: Nearly all Hispanic entrepreneurs and business owners (98%) say a family member inspired them to take the leap and start a business. Additionally, family members will play an active role in 59% of these new Hispanic-owned businesses.

Booming Industries and Costs: The industries that will see the fastest growth in Hispanic-owned businesses will be retail, food service, and construction. On average, these business owners can expect start-up costs of around $13,000 depending on the type of business.

For more information on the new QuickBooks campaign with the “Chicharito” click here.

More About Intuit

Intuit serves more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp.

“The work of powering prosperity goes beyond our products. Around the world people struggle to make ends meet. Economic opportunity is still not available to all. And climate change is having an oversized impact on distressed communities. At Intuit, we’re committed to using our unique position to find ways to power prosperity, especially for those that need it most,” it is highlighted.