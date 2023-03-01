T‑Mobile launches its 2023 Changemaker Challenge to help youth transform their communities

The T-Mobile Foundation and Ashoka recently launched the 2023 Changemaker Challenger, offering young leaders across the U.S. the opportunity to take their innovative ideas to the next level to create a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable future.

Janice V. Kapner, chief communications and corporate responsibility officer for T-Mobile, stated:

Our goal is to elevate these bright young minds and help turn their ideas and dreams into real solutions that have a positive impact for years to come.

Get to know: The Changemaker Challenge

An organization with more than 40 years of experience supporting social entrepreneurs and young changemakers, the T-Mobile Foundation systematically addresses the world's greatest challenges to build communities where everyone knows their power to create a world change.

Through the Changemaker Challenge, young innovators have the opportunity to receive seed funding to support their ideas, and get an all-expenses-paid trip to T-Mobile headquarters in Bellevue, Washington to participate in the Changemaker Lab experience at end of the year.

T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Foundation have invested more than $2,5 million in the program over the past four years, awarding $414,000 in seed funds directly to teams that are making a difference in their communities.

“As T-Mobile is committed to creating a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable future, Changemaker Challenge is an investment in this nation’s youth – some of the most innovative, problem solvers out there today – to deliver big ideas to help us achieve it,” added Kapner.

Who can participate?

All visionaries, advocates, and social entrepreneurs, ages 13-18, from the U.S. and Puerto Rico, who are passionate about driving digital empowerment, putting equity into action, and mobilizing for a prosperous planet, can apply until May 18.

“As T-Mobile changemakers, we were able to grow in our professional development by receiving direct mentorship from a team of T-Mobile experts. They gave us incredible resources and advice and provided generous seed money to help build our website! Above all, attending the T-Mobile Changemaker Lab in Bellevue, Washington, allowed us to make great, lasting connections with other young changemakers from all over the country,” shared Jacqueline Teague and Amelie Beck, cousins who founded MedTechConnect, which provides technical and personal support to ensure older people are informed and have access to medical technology.

Applications are open for the #TMOChangemaker Challenge! 15 winning projects will receive up to $15,000 in seed funding and mentorship, along with an invitation to our Changemaker Lab. Now that's lit Apply here NOW! https://t.co/uG4o7PVylj @TMobile pic.twitter.com/to3CmRhB2v — Ashoka Changemakers (@Changemakers) February 28, 2023

What happens next:

In July, 15 finalists will be selected to receive $5,000 each in seed funding, with five finalists in each of the following three categories: Digital empowerment, equity in action, and planetary development.

Three finalists, one from each category, will receive additional seed funds of $5,000 (up to a total of $10,000 per team) and will have the opportunity to present their projects to top T-Mobile executives.

The Grand Prize winner will be selected in the Changemaker Lab and receive an additional $5,000 in funding (for a total of $15,000), plus hands-on support and mentoring to further their project.

“For young people to thrive in a world where change is the only constant, it is critical for them to master changemaking abilities. Ashoka, the T-Mobile Foundation, and T-Mobile’s Changemaker Challenge is an opportunity for young people to develop this essential power and contribute to a better future for the good of all,” said Bill Drayton, Ashoka founder and CEO.

Individuals and teams with bold and innovative ideas can visit the contest website to get all the information they need about the 2023 Changemaker Challenge.