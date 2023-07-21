New record $163 billion in federal procurement opportunities for small businesses

The United States Small Business Administration (SBA), through its administrator, Isabel Casillas Guzmán, recently announced that it has allocated an all-time high of 26.5% of federal contracts dollars to small businesses, exceeding the contracting goal of 23% that had been foreseen for fiscal year (FY) 2022.

This historic level equates to a $162.9 billion investment in the small business economy, an increase of $8.7 billion from the previous fiscal year.

Casillas Guzmán stated in a press release:

Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we have championed initiatives to fuel our nation’s historic economic growth while reducing barriers and ensuring fair competition in federal contracting.

Outstanding Rating

SBA also highlighted how 10 federal agencies earned an "A+" for their agency's achievement in small business contracting, and, at the same time, an additional ten agencies received an "A" rating.

The federal government, overall, earned an "A" on this year's All-Government Scorecard.

“The Biden Administration continues to raise the bar, reaching a record high level of contract spending with small businesses, supporting over one million good-paying jobs in manufacturing, construction, research & development, and other vital industries,” added Casillas Guzmán.

Bidenomics is delivering for small businesses.



More Americans applied to start small businesses during @POTUS' first two years in office than any other year on record.



And this Administration’s policies supported one million jobs in small businesses in the last fiscal year. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 20, 2023

Outstanding Milestones

SBA plays a crucial role in setting procurement goals for each agency and works closely with government buyers to emphasize prioritization of small businesses in the procurement process.

Highlights of the overall performance of the federal government include: