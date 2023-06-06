Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Center for Violence Prevention receives major donation

Morgan Properties, one of the top three multi-family owners in the U.S. and the largest in Pennsylvania, recently announced its philanthropic support for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's (CHOP) Center for Violence Prevention (CVP), whose mission is to reduce exposure and the impact of violence among children, adolescents and their families.

Jonathan Morgan, president of Morgan Properties JV, pointed out through a press release:

Morgan Properties looks forward to sponsoring CHOP’s CVP to help fund their research and programs, and to providing access to their educational resources and prevention tools to the thousands of people who call our communities home.

The donation will be used to promote CVP's work in violence prevention through evidence-based interventions.

Collective Effort Against Violence

Morgan Properties joins the National Institutes of Health, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and the Office for Victims of Crime in partnership with the Department of Justice, as well as numerous federal, state/municipalities, foundations and professional organizations that support this mission.

“As the third largest multifamily owner/operator in the country, our support represents a commitment to helping the Center for Violence Prevention in its important efforts to prevent exposure to violence and therefore its devastating effects on communities everywhere,” said Jason Morgan, principal and president of Morgan Properties Special Situations.

CHOP's CVP is noted for conducting community-focused research, as well as designing innovative, evidence-based programs that are implemented, disseminated, and sustained in clinical, school, and neighborhood settings.

What does it seek?

One of the primary goals of CVP is to reduce early exposure to violence, whenever possible, and to use appropriate interventions to mitigate the impact of violence when a child is a victim.

Emphasizing that its work is trauma-informed and rooted in racial equity and social justice, the Center's line of research and programs focus on areas of particular importance, such as bullying prevention, community violence and trauma support, suicide prevention, and gun safety.

“Exposure to violence is a critical healthcare issue for youth and young adults. We are grateful to Morgan Properties for their support of CVP’s evidence-based programming and community-focused research, as we aim to prevent and reduce the effect of violence on the current and future health of children,” shared co-directors Joel Fein, MD, MPH, and Stephen Leff, PhD, CVP.

Morgan Properties is proud to support @ChildrensPhila @CVPatCHOP by bringing awareness to this important day and CVP’s mission to reduce the exposure to and impact of violence among children, teens, and families. #EndGunViolence https://t.co/1TJCJouuhU — Morgan Properties (@MorganProps) June 2, 2023

The organization stresses that preventing the increase in violence, particularly among children and teens, is more urgent than ever, because guns are now the leading cause of death among children and teens in the United States.

“Education and access to key resources offered by organizations like CVP is critical to keeping each other informed and safe, especially for the residents and employees we support across 350 communities in nineteen states,” added Jason Morgan.

On Friday, June 2, 2023, the country recognized National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

About Morgan Properties

Established in 1985 by Mitchell Morgan, Morgan Properties is a national real estate investment and management company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Morgan Properties and its affiliates currently own and manage a multi-family portfolio of more than 350 apartment communities and 95,000 units located in 19 states.

About CHOP

The non-profit charity was founded in 1855 as the country's first children's hospital, and today its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country.

Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training the next generation of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering important research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children all over the world.