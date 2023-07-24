LIVE STREAMING
Kenneth and Elaine Langone donate $200 million to NYU Long Island School of Medicine to make tuition permanently free

The donation will provide medical students the opportunity to pursue careers in internal medicine, pediatrics, general surgery, and obstetrics and gynecology.

Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
July 24, 2023

NYU Long Island School of Medicine received a $200 million donation from Elaine and Kenneth Langone to ensure top-quality education and free tuition. Class 2026 comprises 24 students pursuing careers in internal medicine, pediatrics, general surgery, and obstetrics and gynecology. 

The school will be renamed NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine in honor of Robert I. Grossman, MD, CEO of NYU Langone Health and dean of the highly ranked NYU Grossman School of Medicine in Manhattan, the press release said. 

“By providing our future doctors with an affordable education, we are investing in a brighter and healthier future for all, particularly here on Long Island, where Elaine and I grew up,” said Mr. Langone, chair of the NYU Langone Board of Trustees in a press release. “Providing a world-class, tuition-free medical education here on Long Island ensures many of these future doctors will remain and practice on Long Island. None of this would have been possible without Bob Grossman’s visionary leadership shaping the future of medicine.”

The school opened in 2019, offering full-tuition scholarships to students, but “the original endowment did not cover this support in perpetuity—until now,” the press release said. 

Medical students of the NYY Grossman Long Island School of Medicine will avoid approximately $200,000 in debt, the median amount determined by the Association of American Medical Colleges. 

“With this gift, NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine will continue to attract the brightest minds from diverse backgrounds, fostering a new generation of healthcare professionals who will make significant contributions to improving the health and wellbeing of our communities,” said Gladys M. Ayala, MD, MPH, dean of NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine. “Our students have the opportunity to receive a world-class education without the burden of overwhelming student debt.”

