Jennifer Salinas, Cerence Inc. senior vice president and general counsel
From 2018 to 2019, she served as the national president of the National Hispanic Bar Association. Graphic: Mónica Hernández/AL DÍA News.

Jennifer Salinas named to Lawyers of Color’s 2023 Power List

Honorees include general counsel and deans of Fortune 1000 law schools.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
June 27, 2023

Cerence Inc., the global industry leader in creating unique and moving experiences for the world of mobility, recently announced that its senior vice president and general counsel, Jennifer Salinas, has been selected to be part of the Lawyers of Color’s 2023 Power List.

Salinas said in a press release:

I am honored to be named to Lawyers of Color’s prestigious Power List.

The annual Power List recognizes the most influential attorneys and allies from diverse communities in the United States, including general counsel and deans of Fortune 1000 law schools, as well as private practitioners, legal media and nonprofit organization leaders. 

Outstanding Leadership

Salinas was selected for her impressive record of passionate, forward-thinking, and purpose-driven leadership.

“As a core member of the top management team, I do not just offer legal advice, but I help shape the discussion and debate about business issues. As a former equity partner, I understand the importance of not just protecting the company but enabling the business to profitability. I am more than just a problem solver,” Salinas points out in her LinkedIn profile

At Cerence, Salinas stands out as a strategic advisor to the leadership team and board of directors, leading the legal organization on a wide range of matters, including intellectual property, litigation, labor and employment, corporate governance, strategic transactions, regulatory affairs, and compliance. 

“Jennifer is an integral member of our leadership team and our company, and we value not only her professional contributions but her commitment to advancing diversity within our company and the industry,” noted Stefan Ortmanns, Cerence’s CEO.

Career Path

Salinas describes herself as a strategist who loves to know the product, the market, the competition and the strategy to win.

“I do not lose sight of the big picture and our legal solutions must align with that big picture,” highlights Salinas.

Salinas was one of three executive sponsors and a board member of the Hispanic employee resource group at her previous company, Lenovo, where she was also part of the Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Council at the senior management level, and leader of the Women Lawyers Group. 

Salinas is also a well-respected and decorated advocate both in the industry and in her community.

She is the former national president of the National Hispanic Bar Association, an organization with several thousand members, where she led a board of more than 70 members and broke all fundraising records, leading to the expansion of Latino leadership programs, networking opportunities, and scholarships for both, students and young lawyers.

“Throughout my career, I’ve maintained my commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion and ensuring minority voices are heard. I am grateful to be recognized by an organization that shares in that commitment and values and celebrates the work of lawyers of color across the country,” underscored Salinas. 

About Lawyers of Color

It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting diversity in the legal profession and promoting democracy and equality in underserved communities.

In addition to producing events, conferences and publications such as ‘Power List,’ the organization conducts workshops and collaborates with media organizations to publish reports and studies that promote diversity and amplify the voices of diverse communities in the legal profession.

