Mary Kay Ash Foundation donates $1 million to domestic violence shelters

In order to finance the vital work of women's shelters, the initiative continues to meet the critical needs of many women, including legal advice and assistance.

Ryan Rogers, vice president of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board of Directors and grandson of the company’s founder, noted:

Even in 2022, we’re still seeing the escalating effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on domestic violence around the country—and the world.

Greater support for women

Although the foundation was created in 1996 seeking to eliminate all types of cancer that affect women, in the year 2000 they included in their mission the support for the prevention and elimination of domestic violence.

This year, 50 domestic violence shelters across the country have each received $20,000 in grants, for a total of $1 million, resources that have been used to support women and children as they seek refuge and relief in their journey to a life free from abuse.

We are thrilled to announce the 2022 domestic violence shelter grants! This year we are awarding $20,000 grants to 50 shelters across the U.S. directly impacting nearly 150,000 of those in need of services. #EndDomesticViolence pic.twitter.com/S3gUPPTDbv — Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ (@marykaycares) December 9, 2022

Over the course of more than two decades, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has awarded more than $92 million to women's shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer research programs and related causes throughout the United States.

“At The Mary Kay Ash Foundation, we believe in helping women improve their circumstances and live their best lives. We’re honored that our contributions to shelters in each state will directly impact nearly 150,000 women,” added Rogers.

Click here for the complete list of Mary Kay Ash Foundation Domestic Violence Shelter Grant recipients.