LinkLive and United Way of PA partner to connect Pennsylvanians with health and human services

LinkLive, a leading cloud-based Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) provider, has partnered with the United Way of Pennsylvania to deliver the new Pennsylvania 211 (PA 211) Network hotline to more Pennsylvanians.

The PA 211 Network is a free and confidential service, available by phone, text message, live chat or self-service on its website, which operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year to connect Pennsylvanians with health and human services.

Kristen Rotz, president and PA 211 executive director at United Way of Pennsylvania, noted:

PA 211 is committed to continuing to grow our capacity to help community members in search of support.

Comprehensive support

Through secure, multi-channel communication, LinkLive powers PA 211's options, allowing any resident and agent to connect via live chat with real-time translation, allowing the caller and agent to converse in the former's native language.

LinkLive also uses third-party data regarding location, need, and eligibility to expedite referrals to community resources. This reduces agent handling time and allows for a better customer experience.

Future enhancements to PA 211 will include LinkLive AI, which recognizes keywords and guides an agent to minimize time spent reviewing program eligibility for residents.

“Our new contact center solution allows our call center agents to quickly and confidently assist residents through any communication channel, in any language. LinkLive will make our agents more efficient and improve the customer experience,” added Rotz.

211 exemplifies United Way’s fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. https://t.co/UDPkm8lhx5#GetConnected #GetHelp #211Day pic.twitter.com/JSDZ5xYkBx — PA 211 (@PA211GetHelp) February 11, 2023

Get to know: LinkLive

Founded in 2003, the company creates and secures smart customer connections to help people live healthier lives.

Through the development of electronic messaging application services and using its exclusive SAFE architecture to create the first all-in-one cloud-based interaction platform, LinkLive provides encrypted and secure communications for all media: voice, messaging, video conferencing, quick mail, file sharing, appointment scheduling, and a digital office.

“We are really excited about our partnership with PA 211. Beyond the translation feature, we are exploring ways to help PA 211 manage its valuable customer service teams with solutions like our AI-enabled Workforce Management (WFM) solution. The LinkLive WFM solution is powered by advanced AI, which allows administrators to easily and seamlessly manage schedules, reporting and adherence, and aligns well with the priorities for PA 211,” said Patrick Reetz, LinkLive chief product officer.

You should know: United Way of Pensilvania and PA 211

United Way of Pennsylvania is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to champion the United Way as a leader and partner in building more financially resilient families and thriving communities throughout Pennsylvania.

“Data tells us that the BIPOC community, immigrants and refugees are among those more likely to face economic hardship in our state. The complete engagement platform, developed by our partner LinkLive, is crucial to enabling better equity and accessibility of PA 211 services. LinkLive has helped us deliver on our promise to citizens of Pennsylvania by allowing us to connect through any channel and deliver with the human touch” highlighted Rotz.