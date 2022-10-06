LIVE STREAMING
Latino man is interviewed on the street.
This population lacks proper visibility on the screen. Photo: Pixabay.

Latinos, an underrepresented population in the media

A new report revealed that they are portrayed according to old stereotypes.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
A photographer on a starry night.

World Space Week

October 6th, 2022
Article
Julia Rivera is the Chief External Affairs Officer at Congreso. Photo: Harrison Brink/AL DÍA News.

Congreso's chief ext. exec.

October 6th, 2022
Article
Image to illustrate article on social development.

Awards on Social Innovation

October 5th, 2022
Article
Wildfire on the mountains next to a lake.

Aid for Wildfires Fighters

October 5th, 2022
Article
A child holds a small U.S. flag to honor veterans.

Veterans Support

October 5th, 2022
Article
President Biden on the emergency room giving speech after hurricanes hit Florida and Puerto Rico.

Help for Hurricane's Victims

October 5th, 2022
Article
Dr. Ana Pujols McKee

"You have to find a way"

October 5th, 2022
Article
View From Subaru Park. Photo: Philadelphia Union.

PHL Union/WSFS partnership

October 5th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 06, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

According to the most recent report of the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on the representation of Latinos in film, television and other publishing entities, it only obtained 1% of growth in the last ten years.

The report presented in 2021 by this office revealed that Latinos only represent 12% of the media workforce and 4% of managers in the sector, despite constituting 18% of the total workforce in the United States.

New findings

The latest report offers a deeper analysis of the data on the representation of Latinos in the media industry during the last decade, reporting that this population only increased one percentage point between 2010 and 2019, which represents a smaller increase compared to all other sectors which grew by 3%.

In addition, the report presents possible solutions that federal agencies could take to help increase diversity in the industry.

"This invisibility means that Americans don't know who Latinos are or how we have contributed to our nation's success. This year's report will be a call to action to achieve greater Latino representation in the media and allow Latino narrative to be finally a part of the larger American narrative," stated to CNN Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat from Texas, who led an effort in Congress to investigate the state of diversity in media.

Report Conclusions

Putting the national spotlight on the industry's failure to recruit and retain Latino talent, and highlighting the need for society to see the diverse perspectives of all U.S. communities reflected in the media, these are some of the issues highlighted on the report:

  • It is essential for society to represent those diverse perspectives from the top down.
  • Media companies have financial incentives to promote representative parity.
  • A Nielsen report revealed that Latino viewers spent more time watching shows that featured Latino representation behind and in front of the camera.
  • According to the report, 19% of Latinos who work in the media are service workers, compared to 3% who hold managerial positions.
  • Latinas have even starker disparities in industry representation. The only roles in which they are more represented than men are news analysts/journalists and writers/authors, outperforming men by just 1% in both sectors.
  • Latinos face several different challenges to access jobs in this industry, such as financial and educational barriers.

Guilty ones?

According to the authors of the report, one of the causes that increases this low representation lies in the way the federal government applies the laws in favor of equal employment opportunities and against discrimination.

To apply a better approach, GAO researchers recommend that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) share discrimination complaint filing reports with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which can audit and sanction the companies previously indicated by the first organism.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
interesti.ngwe41.2.9
October 6th, 2022 - 3:59 pm
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
lunasolitaria05
October 6th, 2022 - 4:49 pm
I getting Paid up to $15,000 this week, Working Online at Home. I’m full time Student. I Surprised when my sister's told me about her check that was $97k. It’s really simple to do. Everyone can get this job.Go to home tab
for more details......>>>>> 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐉𝐨𝐛𝟏.𝐜𝐨𝐦

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link