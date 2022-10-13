LIVE STREAMING
Astronaut in outer space.
The initiative seeks to boost careers in outer space. Photo. Pixabay.

Million Girls Moonshot opens national call for its 2023 flight crew

This program offers youth a platform to promote the value of STEM learning.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 13, 2022

In the framework of International Day of the Girl and World Space Week, STEM Next Opportunity Fund's Million Girls Moonshot announced the opening of recruitment for its second cohort of Flight Crew, the initiative that supports the organization's mission to engage a million more girls in STEM learning opportunities after school and in the summer by 2025.

Teresa Drew, deputy director of STEM Next and director of the Million Girls Moonshot, stated:

After seeing so much success in year one, we are excited to bring this impactful program to even more inspiring youth this year.

Mission 2022

During this year, Flight Crew has worked to expand its reach with the goal of selecting a youth ambassador from each of the 50 states. It is also looking for girls between the ages of 13 and 18, with experience in STEM careers.

As a flight crew member, selected youth have the opportunity to hone their skills during eight months of virtual programming, including leadership development opportunities, public speaking experience, resume and interview preparation, access to scholarships and internships, as well as connections with mentors.

“As we expand the reach of the Million Girls Moonshot, our Flight Crew serve as champions of who belongs in STEM and bring an invaluable youth perspective to the conversation,” added Drew.

About Flight Crew

Launched by Moonshot in 2021, this initiative stands out by offering a platform to develop leadership skills and amplify the voices of young people involved in STEM careers.

“Leaning into the power of near-peer role models, the Flight Crew is working to shift the narrative around who can make, build or engineer for a better future,” highlights Moonshot.

The program was recently recognized by the White House in the fact sheet announcing Vice President Harris' commitment to "inspire, prepare and employ the space workforce."

“As a Flight Crew member, I have had the opportunity to meet and network with girls from across the country who are interested in STEM, just like me. We have learned how to become better STEM advocates and champions, so we can encourage all youth, no matter what their background is or where they live to pursue their STEM dreams,” said Reeti, a 9th grade student from New Jersey and 2022 Flight Crew member. 

Moonshot will continue to work closely with the Afterschool Alliance, one of many national implementation partners, to support Flight Crew.

Applications for 2023 Flight Crew are due November 11, 2022. All interested can learn more and apply here.

