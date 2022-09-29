The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation announces the opening of applications for its grant program

The 501(c)(3) charitable organization established by The Latin Recording Academy in 2014 to increase international interest and appreciation of the significant contributions of Latin music and its creators to world culture, recently announced that it has begun the application process for this program that annually awards 4 grants to music institutions, musicologists, researchers, non-profit entities, and individuals around the world who enhance and preserve the heritage of Latin music.

Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, stated:

Each year we are tasked with the immense honor and responsibility of facilitating these opportunities, and we look forward to all new submissions.

Registration Process

Setting the deadline for applications to be November 20 (until 11:59 p.m. ET), the Foundation also established two different categories for grant applications:

Two (2) Research Grants for a maximum of $5,000, each intended to fund projects focused on historical research, folklore, and the anthropology of Latin music genres. Two (2) Preservation Grants for a maximum of $5,000 each, which support projects to archive and preserve Latin music heritage.

A committee of experts from Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula and the United States is in charge of reviewing the applications of the candidates who meet the requirements.

Since its inception in 2015, the program has awarded grants worth more than $155,000 to support the work of 32 projects around the world.

“Our Latin Music Research and Preservation Grants program proudly continues our mission to further international awareness of Latin music and its creators, by providing much needed monetary resources to study and preserve Latin music,” added Abud.

How To Sign Up?

For rules and samples of previous project winners, as well as specific questions, you can click here or email [email protected]

Latin Grammy Foundation Promotional Graphic.

More About the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation

The Foundation offers college scholarships, educational programs, and grants to support the research and preservation of its rich musical legacy, and to date has donated more than $7.6 million with the support of members of The Latin Academy, artists, corporate sponsors, and generous donors.