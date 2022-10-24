Toshiba presents a new edition of the ExploraVision contest

Toshiba America Business Solutions, in partnership with the National Science Education Association (NSTA), invites K-12 students in the United States and Canada to deepen their science skills while winning top prizes by participating on their 31st annual competition.

In addition to inspiring future scientists and challenging students to embrace problem solving, critical thinking, and teamwork as they envision solutions to real-life problems, ExploraVision participants can also earn savings bonds worth up to $10,000 (at maturity), Chromebooks and other special prizes.

Elizabeth Mulkerrin, NSTA President, stated:

While partnering with Toshiba for the past 31 years, we’ve cultivated the development of innovators, scientists, and engineers by encouraging and challenging students to expand their imaginations to create viable solutions to real-life challenge.

About ExploraVision

The initiative challenges teams made of 2 to 4 students to identify a problem facing our world, while designing a unique solution using scientific principles and technologies that exist today or may exist in the following 10 years.

The ExploraVision winning teams, as well as their teachers, mentors, and parents/guardians, will gather in Washington, D.C., for a weekend in June 2023 to present their ideas to Toshiba and NSTA executives, as well to visit Capitol Hill, where they will meet with members of Congress.

Among the winning ideas of ExploraVision 2022 are a remotely operated autonomous vehicle that filters microplastics from the world's oceans, as well as a shoe designed to prevent diabetic foot ulcers.

Students have until January 31, 2023 to participate by registering on the ExploraVision website.

"The ExploraVision competition highlights the amazing potential of students today. The caliber of the projects and the ingenuity that comes out of this competition serves as an inspirational reminder of what can come from nurturing students’ natural curiosity in science,” added Mulkerrin.

For his part, Larry White, Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer, noted: "Our 31-year collaboration with NSTA and continuous support of ExploraVision represents Toshiba's commitment and investment to encourage and foster students' interest in STEM pursuits.”

Teachers looking to add project-based learning to their classrooms can click here for more information.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) is a provider of workplace solutions offering a broad portfolio of industry-recognized workflow and document management products for businesses of all sizes in the United States, Mexico and the Americas.

About NSTA

The National Science Education Association (NSTA) is a community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in science education and its impact on student learning. NSTA provides high-quality science resources and lifelong learning for science educators to grow professionally and excel in their careers.