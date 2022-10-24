LIVE STREAMING
Child looking at the sky through a pair of binoculars.
STEAM careers offer great opportunities for young learners. Photo: Pixabay.

Toshiba presents a new edition of the ExploraVision contest

It is considered the largest K-12 science competition in the world.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Image to promote breast cancer fight.

Fighting Women's Cancer

October 24th, 2022
Article
Philadelphia was selected as one of 17 communities to receive a Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program grant. Photo: Emily Leopard-Davis/AL DÍA News.

$8.7M PHL homelessness grant

October 24th, 2022
Article
Young women protesting for gender equality.

There is Still Time to Vote

October 24th, 2022
Article
Texas State Capitol Auditorium. Photo: News Newswire.

Hispanic Leadership Summit

October 24th, 2022
Article
Officers of LULAC's board.

LULAC Divided?

October 24th, 2022
Article
Caroyln Welsh, wearing a green jacket. She has blonde hair and is smiling at the viewer.

NJ organ donor org's new CEO

October 22nd, 2022
Article
Neon open sign.

A Leading U.S. Population

October 21st, 2022
Article
electric bulb cover with water drops.

Excessive Energy Payments

October 21st, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 24, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Toshiba America Business Solutions, in partnership with the National Science Education Association (NSTA), invites K-12 students in the United States and Canada to deepen their science skills while winning top prizes by participating on their 31st annual competition.

In addition to inspiring future scientists and challenging students to embrace problem solving, critical thinking, and teamwork as they envision solutions to real-life problems, ExploraVision participants can also earn savings bonds worth up to $10,000 (at maturity), Chromebooks and other special prizes.

Elizabeth Mulkerrin, NSTA President, stated:

While partnering with Toshiba for the past 31 years, we’ve cultivated the development of innovators, scientists, and engineers by encouraging and challenging students to expand their imaginations to create viable solutions to real-life challenge.

About ExploraVision

The initiative challenges teams made of 2 to 4 students to identify a problem facing our world, while designing a unique solution using scientific principles and technologies that exist today or may exist in the following 10 years.

The ExploraVision winning teams, as well as their teachers, mentors, and parents/guardians, will gather in Washington, D.C., for a weekend in June 2023 to present their ideas to Toshiba and NSTA executives, as well to visit Capitol Hill, where they will meet with members of Congress.

Among the winning ideas of ExploraVision 2022 are a remotely operated autonomous vehicle that filters microplastics from the world's oceans, as well as a shoe designed to prevent diabetic foot ulcers.

Students have until January 31, 2023 to participate by registering on the ExploraVision website.

"The ExploraVision competition highlights the amazing potential of students today. The caliber of the projects and the ingenuity that comes out of this competition serves as an inspirational reminder of what can come from nurturing students’ natural curiosity in science,” added Mulkerrin.

For his part, Larry White, Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer, noted: "Our 31-year collaboration with NSTA and continuous support of ExploraVision represents Toshiba's commitment and investment to encourage and foster students' interest in STEM pursuits.”

Teachers looking to add project-based learning to their classrooms can click here for more information.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) is a provider of workplace solutions offering a broad portfolio of industry-recognized workflow and document management products for businesses of all sizes in the United States, Mexico and the Americas.

About NSTA

The National Science Education Association (NSTA) is a community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in science education and its impact on student learning. NSTA provides high-quality science resources and lifelong learning for science educators to grow professionally and excel in their careers.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link