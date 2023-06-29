Marching band from Venezuela gets ready to participate in the World Band Show in the U.S.

The World Show and Marching Band (WAMSB) final will be held this year in Buckhannon, West Virginia, making it the first event to be held in the U.S. in 6 years and the first time it has been held on the East Coast.

The Francisco de Miranda Children's and Adolescents Orchestra, an organization founded in 2003 in Venezuela, and made up of more than 100 musicians and dancers, aged between 11 and 21, qualified for this event for the fourth time.

The band has participated in various events in Venezuela, France, Colombia and Brazil, while collaborating with artists such as Chyno y Nacho, Olga Tañón, and Desorden Público.

Roberto Hobaica, flutist, member for 12 years, and current cultural representative of the orchestra in the U.S., said in a press release:

The classification marks a milestone in the Venezuelan musical world, since, for the first time, a group made up of children and adolescents manages to position itself among the most important musical and choreographic institutions in the country, on a par with show and marching bands from Japan, Canada and USA.

2023 WAMSB

The theme of this year's competition, which will take place between July 17 and 22, is “Uniting the world through music.”

WAMSB is an international association dedicated to the encouragement and growth of the global marching band community. It is made up of members from 32 nations around the world, representing 24 band associations.

About the Band

It is a non-profit foundation with 20 years of experience, whose sole purpose has always been to provide access to music to children and adolescents in Caracas and the state of Miranda.

Directed by Manuel Rosas, flutist and composer, the Francisco de Miranda Show Band has established itself as a cultural and musical benchmark in Venezuela and Latin America, standing out especially for its musical and choreographic performances.

"This is a unique opportunity to bring Venezuela closer to the first world and share experiences among future young people in music," said Rosas, who has shared the stage with personalities such as Oscar D'León and La Melodía Perfecta.

Its accreditation to participate in the international final comes thanks to obtaining the silver medal for its participation in the Marching Bands Virtual International Championship of Malaysian, open category, held in 2021 and 2022, as well as for qualifying for the 2019 WAMSB World Championship.

Its accreditation to participate in the international final comes thanks to obtaining the silver medal for its participation in the Marching Bands Virtual International Championship of Malaysian, open category, held in 2021 and 2022, as well as for qualifying for the 2019 WAMSB World Championship.

It is the only Venezuelan marching band accredited for the 2023 championship.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Being a non-profit institution, the band lacks the necessary funds to pay for the trip and the costs related to it, which is why they currently continue to accept donations and sponsorships to carry out the trip.

“We are dreaming it and with your help we are going to achieve it! Any donation or contribution will be truly appreciated,” highlights the Venezuelan band.

In addition to Venezuela, other participants from Latin America include delegations from Colombia, El Salvador and Honduras.

