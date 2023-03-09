LIVE STREAMING
Person checking financial data on an Ipad.
Financial advice for diverse groups. Photo: Pixabay.

EP Wealth launches grant to promote diversity in financial services

The initiative offers financial support and mentoring opportunities for those seeking the Certified Financial Planner certification.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Image to illustrate tech alliance.

A National Security Alliance

March 9th, 2023
Article
Electric vehicle charging area.

Growing the Workforce

March 9th, 2023
Article
Kids visiting the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

Homage to a True Beacon

March 9th, 2023
Article
Lou Rodriguez, founder and CEO of Rodriguez Consulting.

Designing the future

March 9th, 2023
Article
Congreso was selected as one of four new recipients of the Workforce Solutions Grant. Photo: Carlos Nogueras/AL DÍA News.

$200K for Congreso program

March 9th, 2023
Article
A team of people working at the office.

Empowering Leadership

March 8th, 2023
Article
A 'Fair Shot' promo image.

A Fair Shot

March 8th, 2023
Article
Image to illustrate Women's Day.

300 years for equality?

March 8th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 09, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

EP Wealth Advisors LLC, a leading independent registered investment adviser ("RIA") with a mission to provide clients with personalized service through integrated financial planning, investment management, and tax and wealth planning, recently announced that its applications are now opened for the first annual Ballou/EP Wealth Diversity in Financial Services Scholarship.

Providing a unique opportunity for students seeking a CFP by connecting them to valuable resources and mentoring opportunities as they progress through their studies, the program is designed to identify and elevate the next generation of financial services leaders.

Named after Lynn Ballou, CFP Emeritus, former senior vice president and partner at EP Wealth, the scholarship furthers Ballou's mission to support more diverse voices in the financial services industry.

Patrick Goshtigian, CEO of EP Wealth, noted:

This scholarship is a continuation of Lynn's lifelong commitment to mentorship and diversity within our industry.

Noting that the scholarship is background-independent, the firm notes that initial funding comes from the company, while EP Wealth employees, clients and friends of the firm are actively contributing towards future awards, which are administered in association with the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA).

About Ballou

After her firm Ballou Plum Wealth Advisors partnered with EP Wealth in 2016, Ballou took an active role in the organization driving the company's growth and attracting top talent and teams that laid the foundation for a focused mission and customer culture that define the company today.

Ballou, who retired from her consulting career in 2022, was an active member of the CFP Board throughout her career, serving as an Ambassador for the CFP Standards Board in San Francisco for more than a decade.

Regarded as a pioneer in the financial services industry, Ballou has always advocated for greater diversity, mentorship, and opportunities for a broader range of advisors.

“We hope this scholarship will empower underrepresented groups pursuing the CFP® certification and provide them with opportunities for growth and advancement,” added Goshtigian.

About the Program

The scholarship program is open to U.S. residents who are enrolled in a CFP Board-registered certificate or undergraduate program, or who plan to enroll in a CFP Board-registered certificate program within the six months after application/award.

Candidates wishing to apply, who must have demonstrated financial need and a commitment to the financial planning profession, must submit an application through NAPFA, which includes an essay and interview process. The winner will be announced in June 2023.

“We believe that diversity of thought and background is vital to creating a more inclusive financial planning profession, while also yielding a better experience for all investors. We take this responsibility seriously, and this scholarship will help break down barriers for underrepresented groups pursuing careers in this field,” stressed Ballou.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link