EP Wealth launches grant to promote diversity in financial services

EP Wealth Advisors LLC, a leading independent registered investment adviser ("RIA") with a mission to provide clients with personalized service through integrated financial planning, investment management, and tax and wealth planning, recently announced that its applications are now opened for the first annual Ballou/EP Wealth Diversity in Financial Services Scholarship.

Providing a unique opportunity for students seeking a CFP by connecting them to valuable resources and mentoring opportunities as they progress through their studies, the program is designed to identify and elevate the next generation of financial services leaders.

Named after Lynn Ballou, CFP Emeritus, former senior vice president and partner at EP Wealth, the scholarship furthers Ballou's mission to support more diverse voices in the financial services industry.

Patrick Goshtigian, CEO of EP Wealth, noted:

This scholarship is a continuation of Lynn's lifelong commitment to mentorship and diversity within our industry.

Noting that the scholarship is background-independent, the firm notes that initial funding comes from the company, while EP Wealth employees, clients and friends of the firm are actively contributing towards future awards, which are administered in association with the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA).

About Ballou

After her firm Ballou Plum Wealth Advisors partnered with EP Wealth in 2016, Ballou took an active role in the organization driving the company's growth and attracting top talent and teams that laid the foundation for a focused mission and customer culture that define the company today.

Ballou, who retired from her consulting career in 2022, was an active member of the CFP Board throughout her career, serving as an Ambassador for the CFP Standards Board in San Francisco for more than a decade.

Regarded as a pioneer in the financial services industry, Ballou has always advocated for greater diversity, mentorship, and opportunities for a broader range of advisors.

“We hope this scholarship will empower underrepresented groups pursuing the CFP® certification and provide them with opportunities for growth and advancement,” added Goshtigian.

About the Program

The scholarship program is open to U.S. residents who are enrolled in a CFP Board-registered certificate or undergraduate program, or who plan to enroll in a CFP Board-registered certificate program within the six months after application/award.

Candidates wishing to apply, who must have demonstrated financial need and a commitment to the financial planning profession, must submit an application through NAPFA, which includes an essay and interview process. The winner will be announced in June 2023.

“We believe that diversity of thought and background is vital to creating a more inclusive financial planning profession, while also yielding a better experience for all investors. We take this responsibility seriously, and this scholarship will help break down barriers for underrepresented groups pursuing careers in this field,” stressed Ballou.