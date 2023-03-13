Lele Pons and L.A. craft brewery team up for Follow Your Dreams

For Women's History Month, Golden Road Brewing, a women-founded, Los Angeles craft brewery, teamed up Lele Pons to launch Follow Your Dreams, a new program to inspire entrepreneurial-minded people to make that first jump on their own.

The Venezuelan influencer said:

No dream is too big or too small. Together, we can help more people pursue their true calling and make a big impact on our community.

Get to know: Follow Your Dreams

Follow Your Dreams empowers people to fulfill their dreams, whether big or small, by offering an opportunities for monetary support and mentorship, especially for communities historically underrepresented in business, entrepreneurship, media, the arts, and other industries.

The platform's focus is to highlight and elevate stories of determination, courage and self-confidence, inspiring more people to pursue their true passions.

During its launch celebration on International Women's Day, Golden Road Brewing held a special event at the Atwater Village Brewpub, hosted by Yesi Ortiz, DJ, radio personality, and co-founder of the Latinos in Media & Arts Coalition, where attendees were also able to learn more about Pons' partnership with Golden Road.

“At Golden Road, we know the impact dreaming big can have on culture, on our communities, and on the world. And that’s really what inspired the ‘Follow Your Dreams program’ — it’s all about empowering people to make their dreams a reality and we’re thrilled to be able to play even a small role in doing that,” said Meg Gill, co-founder of Golden Road Brewing.

Driving dreams

Gill broke through a largely male-dominated craft beer industry to realize her dreams and open her company. In 12 years, Golden Road has craft beers available in all 50 states, including Los Angeles' beloved Mango Cart wheat beer. Now, the brewery wants to help other people to do the same.

“I know what it’s like to chase your dreams — and the difference that support can make in helping them become a reality. That’s why I teamed up with Golden Road Brewing on the ‘Follow Your Dreams’ platform to give as many people as possible the chance they deserve,” added Pons.

Through July 11, California residents ages 21 and older can share their dreams by submitting a 60-second video or written description to www.goldenroad.la/FollowYourDreams for a chance to make them come true.