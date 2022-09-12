LIVE STREAMING
A calculator, some cash and a laptop on top of a table to illustrate financial education.
Latinos' online shopping habits changed after the COVID-19 health emergency. Photo: Pixabay.

Survey reveals difficulties for Hispanics to achieve financial stability

The study, with 840 people, was conducted by Consolidated Credit, a nonprofit organization. It reveals the evolution of of shopping habits.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Letters forming the acronym HIV.

The battle against AIDS

September 12th, 2022
Article
Laboratory tests.

Access to Home Health Care

September 12th, 2022
Article
The Ambition Accelerator is onto its second round. Photo Courtesy of the Taco Bell Foundation.

Young people with ambition

September 12th, 2022
Article
Young people walking on a Pride parade.

Addressing Mental Health

September 9th, 2022
Article
Latino man posing against a painted wall.

Economy Speaks "Español"

September 9th, 2022
Article
Kid playing video games.

Charity for Inclusion

September 9th, 2022
Article
SBA Administrator Isabel Guzmán.

Increasing Traders Chances

September 9th, 2022
Article
Ice cream melting on the beach.

Record Temperatures

September 8th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
September 12, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Consolidated Credit's mission is to help families solve their financial crises through financial education, credit counseling and debt management programs.

“Online shopping may be convenient, but if you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, it’s almost certainly going to make it harder to maintain a budget and avoid debt problems,” says April Lewis-Parks, Consolidated Credit’s director of education.

Findings 

The survey, conducted in English and Spanish, yielded the following results:

  • Most of consumers (64%) started shopping online more as a result of the pandemic, and the majority of those who started shopping more (52%) haven't slowed down.
  • Spanish-speakers report having greater difficulties paying for online purchases. Across all ethnic groups, 78% of shoppers who use credit cards to make purchases pay for them in the first billing cycle, while among Hispanics 57% say they can't pay charges as quickly.
  • The Hispanic community is more likely to use Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services. Less than half of the general population (46%) have used BNPL, compared to 71% of Spanish speakers.
  • Budgeting is difficult for 56% of Hispanics surveyed, compared to 40% of the general population.

Lewis-Parks highlights:

Credit card bills drain income needed to cover daily costs in the face of record inflation. Consumers who are struggling to make ends meet need to reach out for help. Nonprofit organizations like Consolidated Credit can help.

Financial Education

Consolidated Credit offers free debt and credit management counseling in English and Spanish, as well as a series of free courses in both languages where people can educate themselves on managing their finances.

The organization, which has worked closely with local governments and nonprofits for 29 years to help underserved communities solve their financial problems, encourages people to budget rigorously to control the increase in costs.

“That’s what we see in these results. We know the Hispanic community was hit harder by the pandemic and these results affirm that as a community they may be having a harder time achieving financial stability in today’s economy,” underlines the Director of Education for Consolidated Credit.

“For those carrying credit card balances, now is the time to get help,” added Lewis-Parks.

Consumers facing financial problems can call 1-888-899-3492 for free financial counseling.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
xenedoy450
September 12th, 2022 - 7:24 pm
Google is now paying $99 to $140 per hour for doing work online work from home. Last paycheck of me said that $18537 from this easy and simple job. Its amazing and earns are awesome. No boss, full time freedom and earnings are in front of you. This job is just awesome. Every person can makes income online with google easily....,

Copy Here→→→→→ https://www.salaryto.com/
dajoc33608
September 12th, 2022 - 7:55 pm
I get paid more than $100 to $500 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $21k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site… Here is I started.…………>> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤.𝐜𝐨𝐦

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link