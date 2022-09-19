David García is named to the Board of Directors of NASH kNOWledge

With the objective of raising awareness among the Hispanic population in the United States about the risks that this liver disease brings, Dr. David O. García, PhD, FACSM, joins the board of directors of this organization to offer a greater understanding of the specific needs of these communities facing this medical condition.

According to data socialized by NASH, several surveys have yielded relevant data on the significant presence of this disease in Latino populations, particularly descendants of Mexicans, who have a high risk of suffering from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), as well as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

With García's arrival, NASH seeks to expand the reach of information about this life-threatening disease.

García’s Career

García, who is an assistant professor at the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman School of Public Health, has extensive experience in short-and long-term intervention trials in the areas of physical activity, diet, and weight control.

David García, new board member at NASH Knowledge. Photo: The University of Arizona.

Since 2006, García has worked on numerous research projects funded by industry, private foundations, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), applying his experience as an exercise physiologist/lifestyle interventionist in various clinical trials with overweight and obese adults, morbidly obese adults (class II and III obesity), and individuals with type 2 diabetes.

Focus on Cancer

García, who serves as Assistant Director for Community Outreach and Engagement for the University of Arizona Cancer Center, currently leads research focused on developing gender-and culturally-sensitive weight loss interventions for Hispanic men.

Evidence from their preliminary research with this population group suggests that targeted and personalized behavioral programs are acceptable, sustainable, and potentially effective. Also, through ongoing mixed-methods research among Hispanic men, it seeks to assess the burden of obesity-related diseases and cancers, such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Tools for the Care of These Diseases

In its mission to improve quality of care and access to information, NASH kNOWledge recently launched its new Spanish-language site higadograso.org, configured especially to meet the needs of Hispanic communities and featuring valuable free downloadable resources.

The launch of the website, which coincided with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, is part of the organization's new efforts to stop the spread of these dangerous diseases.