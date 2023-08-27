(Video) Breakdance experience in Cartagena, Colombia

AL DÍA News brings you this new experience in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, by the hand of "Team Cartagena," a group of young people who practice breakdance in the heart of the beautiful old city.

Cartagena de Indias is a city that vibrates around music. From its favorite genre, of which they are the best ambassadors, champeta; going through the best of salsa, guaracha, and son; and culminating with other genres celebrated in the Colombian Caribbean, such as vallenato, mapalé, cumbia and bullerengue, among others.

This time we joined a breakdance group named "Team Cartagena," whose members expressed the best of their repertoire before the lens of AL DÍA.

Get infected with the good vibes and unmatched energy of these young people from Cartagena who unreservedly share their skills and energy with us.

Let's Dance!