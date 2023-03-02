Dunkin' to offer $125,000 in scholarships for college and high school students in the DMV

In association with Scholarship America, Dunkin' announced $125,000 in scholarships that will go to 50 students from Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.. The money will be divided into academic scholarships of $2,500 to attend a accredited two- or four-year college, university, or technical and vocational school of their choice in the fall of 2023.

Recipients of the program, which is intended for current part-time and full-time college students, and high school seniors, will be selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills, and overall commitment to their school and the local community.

Promo graphic of the second annual Regional Scholarship Program. Graphic: Dunkin'

Parag Patel, DMV-area Dunkin’ franchisee, stated:

My fellow Dunkin’ franchisees of the DMV area and I are excited to again recognize hardworking students in our local communities with our second annual Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program.

The target students

The Dunkin' Regional Scholarship Program, which is accepting applications until April 13, will benefit students enrolled in universities in the following regions:

Washington, D.C. Counties: Washington, D.C., Charles (MD), Frederick (MD), Montgomery (MD), Prince George's (MD), St. Mary's (MD), Washington (MD), Arlington (VA), Clarke (VA), Fairfax (VA), Frederick (VA), Loudoun (VA), Prince William (VA), Shenandoah (VA), Spotsylvania (VA), Stafford (VA), Warren (VA), Berkeley (WV), Jefferson (WV)

Maryland Counties: Anne Arundel (MD), Baltimore (MD), Baltimore City (MD), Calvert (MD), Carroll (MD), Cecil (MD), Harford (MD), Howard (MD), Kent (MD), Queen Anne's (MD), Talbot (MD).

“Dunkin’ is dedicated to the local communities that give so much to us. Scholarship recipients exhibit all the qualities of leadership we seek to nurture in young people and Dunkin’ is proud to help them and their families afford the significant investment that higher education represents,” added Patel.

For more information or to apply, click here.