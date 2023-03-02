LIVE STREAMING
Dunkin's second annual Regional Scholarship Program.
Students from across the DMV region will benefit. Photo: Dunkin'.

Dunkin' to offer $125,000 in scholarships for college and high school students in the DMV

Dunkin' presents its second annual Regional Scholarship Program.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Man with eating disorder.

The world is overweight

March 2nd, 2023
Article
Albert Pujols on a Golf field.

Pujols on the green

March 2nd, 2023
Article
Photo montage illustrating domestic violence.

Domestic Violence Journalism

March 2nd, 2023
Article
US Attorney Jacqueline Romero (left), Chief Judge Juan Sánchez (center), and City Solicitor Diana Cortés (right). Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News.

Heritage in the Legal Field

March 2nd, 2023
Article
Athleta comercial campaign with Alicia Keys.

Athleta and The Power of She

March 1st, 2023
Article
Young students hanging together.

T-Mobile's Changemakers

March 1st, 2023
Article
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks during opening of community branch in West Philadelphia. Photo: Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News.

It's About the Community

March 1st, 2023
Article
Laura Chavez-Wazeerud-Din joins SDBA as its new VP of Programs and Compliance. Photo courtesy of Southwest Detroit Business Association

SDBA names Latina as VP

March 1st, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 02, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

In association with Scholarship America, Dunkin' announced $125,000 in scholarships that will go to 50 students from Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.. The money will be divided into academic scholarships of $2,500 to attend a accredited two- or four-year college, university, or technical and vocational school of their choice in the fall of 2023.

Recipients of the program, which is intended for current part-time and full-time college students, and high school seniors, will be selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills, and overall commitment to their school and the local community.

Promo graphic of the second annual Regional Scholarship Program. Graphic: Dunkin'
Promo graphic of the second annual Regional Scholarship Program. Graphic: Dunkin'

Parag Patel, DMV-area Dunkin’ franchisee, stated:

My fellow Dunkin’ franchisees of the DMV area and I are excited to again recognize hardworking students in our local communities with our second annual Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program.

The target students

The Dunkin' Regional Scholarship Program, which is accepting applications until April 13, will benefit students enrolled in universities in the following regions:

  • Washington, D.C. Counties: Washington, D.C., Charles (MD), Frederick (MD), Montgomery (MD), Prince George's (MD), St. Mary's (MD), Washington (MD), Arlington (VA), Clarke (VA), Fairfax (VA), Frederick (VA), Loudoun (VA), Prince William (VA), Shenandoah (VA), Spotsylvania (VA), Stafford (VA), Warren (VA), Berkeley (WV), Jefferson (WV)
  • Maryland Counties: Anne Arundel (MD), Baltimore (MD), Baltimore City (MD), Calvert (MD), Carroll (MD), Cecil (MD), Harford (MD), Howard (MD), Kent (MD), Queen Anne's (MD), Talbot (MD).

“Dunkin’ is dedicated to the local communities that give so much to us. Scholarship recipients exhibit all the qualities of leadership we seek to nurture in young people and Dunkin’ is proud to help them and their families afford the significant investment that higher education represents,” added Patel.

For more information or to apply, click here.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link