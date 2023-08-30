The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation awarded the Nicky Jam Scholarship

The Latin GRAMMY® Cultural Foundation recently awarded the Nicky Jam Scholarship to Dominican pianist Leomar Cordero, in the middle of a ceremony that also announced the creation of the Scholarship Alumni Network.

Cordero pointed out upon receiving the recognition from the popular Puerto Rican artist:

I am beyond thankful to the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation and Nicky Jam for rewarding my efforts and motivating not just me, but also a large number of passionate young musicians who share an infinite love for music and our rich culture.

About the Scholarship

The “Prodigy Scholarship,” sponsored by a Hispanic music idol, was created 9 years ago to support music education and the Latino music genres.

With a maximum value of $200,000, the grant will enable Cordero to pursue a bachelor's degree beginning this fall at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

“Since our inception nearly a decade ago, the Foundation's unwavering mission has been to support and cultivate the next generation of Latin music creators. I am humbled to announce our ninth Prodigy Scholarship winner and continue this mission,” noted Raquel "Rocky" Egusquiza, executive director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®.

These have been other sponsors of the scholarship:

Sofia Carson (2022)

Juanes (2021)

Julio Iglesias (2020)

Emilio y Gloria Estefan (2019)

Carlos Vives (2018)

Miguel Bosé (2017)

Juan Luis Guerra (2016)

Enrique Iglesias (2015)

Since its inception, the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation has allocated more than $9,3 million represented in scholarships, grants, musical instruments, and educational programs throughout the United States and Latin America.

“With the extraordinary generosity of respected artists such as Nicky Jam, we have the unique privilege of fostering the education of future generations, paving the way for their dreams to flourish and carry forward the rich legacy of Latin music,” added Egusquiza.

About Cordero

Cordero is a 19-year-old musician from La Romana who was selected by the Foundation's Scholarship Committee among hundreds of applicants from around the world.

“I am committed to making the most out of this incredible opportunity and leaving a lasting impact in the world of music,” highlighted the young Dominican pianist.

Upon completion of their study program, Cordero and the other recipients will join the newly created Scholarship Alumni Network of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation.

This network formalizes the Foundation's ongoing commitment to service beyond fellowships by offering graduates opportunities to mentor current fellows, network with industry professionals, and access exclusive events and resources.

¡Un momento imperdible! Así fue la reacción de Leomar Cordero al ser sorprendido por el mismo @NickyJamPR y recibir la noticia de que era el ganador de la Beca Prodigio. Gracias a los dos por inspirarnos con tan emotivo momento. #FundaciónLatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/zdR7UfALfv — LatinGRAMMYFdn (@LatinGRAMMYFdn) August 28, 2023

More Winners

The Foundation also announced the winners of the Gifted Tuition Scholarships and Tuition Assistance Scholarships, which will give 43 talented students from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to study at some of the world's most prestigious music institutions.

The three Gifted Tuition Scholarship winners will each receive grants up to a value of $100,000, which will contribute to the cost of tuition at the university or institution of their choice for 4 years.

These are the winners:

Gabriel Américo, guitar player from Brazil Camilo Astiazarán, guitar player from Uruguay Olivia Soler Espinosa, interpreter of the Cuban tres from Cuba

To learn about the winners of the Tuition Assistance Scholarship, where 40 students benefited, click here.

About Nicky Jam

Nick Rivera Caminero, known as Nicky Jam, is an idol of the urban genre of Latino music born in Puerto Rico.

His unique perspective made him a pioneer of reggaeton at the turn of the century and throughout the past decade, helping the genre become a worldwide phenomenon.

At the age of 11, the Latin GRAMMY winner broke into the world of reggaeton in Puerto Rico with his first album. During adolescence, he was a rising star of the genre with hits like “Yo no soy tu marido,” “Me voy pa’l party,” “Fiel a tu piel,” and “La combi completa.”

After spending time in jail and suffering from a deep depression, he moved to Colombia with renewed spirits to recover his career. After missing the popularity charts for 10 years, Nicky Jam returned with “Travesuras,” which was among Billboard's Hottest Latino Songs for more than 20 weeks in 2014.

The following year he achieved another worldwide hit, "El perdón," with Enrique Iglesias, which won the Latin GRAMMY for Best Urban Performance. He achieved the biggest hit of 2016 with “Hasta el amanecer.” The songs were part of his comeback album Fénix in 2017, which has been credited with bringing renewed international interest in reggaeton.

“My heart swells with joy as I join the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation in awarding the Nicky Jam Scholarship to the extraordinary pianist Leomar Cordero. This is more than a scholarship, it's a symphony of dreams harmonizing with dedication. To witness the power of music uniting us all, and to be a part of Leomar's journey, is an honor beyond words. Through education, we nurture the melodies of tomorrow and keep the soul of Latin music alive. Congratulations, Leomar, let your music paint the world with colors only your heart can imagine,” shared Nicky Jam.

The Puerto Rican's songs have been heard more than 14,5 billion times on YouTube, and 1,1 billion times on Spotify.