Registration opens for the CNBC's Equity and Opportunity Forum

CNBC's Equity and Inclusion Forum is a new event that brings together the main advocates of diversity, equity and inclusion in the C-Suite at Fortune 500 companies to talk about progress and what the future should look like. It will be held virtually on April 4, and registration is now open to attend.

Two major leaders from the Hispanic community Esther Aguilera, of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), and Cid Wilson, of the Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility (HACR), will be two voices contributing to the forum.

Prosperity for all

The forum will focus on creating a roadmap to an affordable and stronger future for everyone and touch on topics like retirement, savings, homeownership, and more.

Highlighting the racial disparity in opportunity for American workers, the participating corporate and business leaders will speak on how to change that reality.

“While some progress has been made, more work is needed to close these gaps, not just as a moral imperative, but an economic one as well. Studies show that the greater the number of Americans able to secure their financial futures, the greater the benefits to the overall economy,” noted forum organizers.

Join #LCDACEO, @EstherLCDA, at @CNBC's Equity and Opportunity on April 4th to learn about the steps companies can take to secure an economic future for all.



Learn more and register for free: https://t.co/vJGNEZqDrE #CNBCEquityAndOpportunity @cnbcevents pic.twitter.com/LzEfSx74wI — Latino Directors (@LatinoDirectors) March 17, 2023

Run of show (subject to change)

The following three discussions will be part of the virtual event agenda:

- "Creating More Equitable Healthcare" — From unequal access to treatment to representation in clinical trials, inequities permeate the healthcare system.

“Forging a path forward to a more equitable health care system requires building strong partnerships among government, education and private business. We’ll look at how these partnerships are evolving and what it means for the future of health care,” said forum guests, Quita Highsmith, chief diversity officer at Genentech, and Rick Wade, senior vice president of Strategic Alliances & Outreach at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Bertha Coombs, a CNBC reporter, will moderate.

- "Closing the Racial Retirement Gap" — Talking about the wide disparity in retirement savings in America.

Pointing to recent studies, on average, white Americans have seven times the retirement savings of African Americans and five times the savings of Latino retirees.

This conversation is a one-on-one interview with TIAA CEO Thasunda Duckett, who will discuss ways to close these gaps and secure the future of retirement for all TIAA customers.

The interview will be conducted by Sharon Epperson, CNBC's Senior Personal Finance Correspondent.

- "Creating a Driver to the C-Suite" — Underscoring how the difference in the number of white and non-white executives at Fortune 500 companies still does not reflect the overall contributions of BIPOC employees, this conversation will address the state of diversity in American business, pointing out what works and what doesn't, and what more is needed to develop the next generation of leadership.

Guests on this panel include Esther Aguilera, president and CEO of the Latino Corporate Directors Association, Michael Hyter, president and CEO of the Executive Leadership Council, Cid Wilson, president and CEO of the Hispanic Corporate Responsibility Association, and Linda Akutagawa, president and CEO of Asia Pacific Leadership Education.

Dominic Chu, CNBC's Senior Markets Correspondent, will moderate.

To sign up, click here.