Costco donates nearly $400,000 to various educational organizations

Recently, the LEAD and Prep for Prep programs, located in Irvine, California, two initiatives focused on education that Naturade co-owners Kareem Cook and Claude Tellis benefited from in their student days, each received $197,000.

Naturade first entered Costco Wholesale warehouses in 2021.

Cook noted:

We can’t begin to express the joy this brings us. We are so thankful to Costco for being such an amazing company with leaders at the top dedicated to truly making an impact.

About the programs

Launched in 1978, Prep for Prep works to develop "future leaders by creating access for youth of color to world-class educational, leadership development, and career advancement opportunities.”

“They have a history of supporting organizations in the education space, and we are so thankful that, through our partnership, we’re able to give back to the two organizations we credit for our success. Prep for Prep had the most significant impact on my life, ultimately providing the opportunity to attend a prominent high school, which then led to attending Duke University for my undergraduate degree and my MBA. I have Prep for Prep to thank for helping me reach where I am today,” added Cook.

For its part, Leadership, Education and Development (LEAD) provides underrepresented high school students since 1980 with residential college experience, leadership development, and immersive learning experiences in industries such as business, finance, entrepreneurship, medicine, engineering and more.

If you know, you know. Giving to LEAD is an investment in the future of our young leaders that will impact the world. Invest in LEAD to inspire the next generation of leaders to become their absolute best. #givingtuesday #leaders #leadingforlife pic.twitter.com/9mN9PTuKkg — LEAD Program (@LEADPrograms) November 29, 2022

“The LEAD Program introduced me to the business industry when I was in high school and I was immediately hooked. The program taught me business skills and truly sparked a passion within me. I’m thrilled we’re able to support these organizations through our partnership with Costco. They have been incredible partners and we look forward to continuing to work with them,” stressed Tellis.

More reactions

Prep for Prep CEO, Ruth Jurgensen, stated: “Costco’s major gift allows Prep to continue to support our future, which Prep is squarely focused on as detailed in our new Strategic Plan. We are committed to bringing opportunities to develop an entrepreneurial mindset in our students, which will only improve their lives, and the contribution from Kareem and Naturade to Prep aligns with this work. Thank you so much, Costco, Naturade, Kareem Cook and Claude Tellis for believing in the future of Prep for Prep!”

“We are thrilled to partner with Naturade co-owner and LEAD Alum Claude Tellis and Costco as we join together to create learning opportunities for the next generation by guiding vibrant and talented students, preparing them to compete in this 21st century ‘knowledge economy,” said Dr. Lawrence Drake, president and CEO of The LEAD Program.