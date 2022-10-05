LIVE STREAMING
Image to illustrate article on social development.
Focused on social innovation. Photo: Pixabay.

A new edition of the MAPFRE Social Innovation Awards is presented

These awards are given in collaboration with IE University.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Wildfire on the mountains next to a lake.

Aid for Wildfires Fighters

October 5th, 2022
Article
A child holds a small U.S. flag to honor veterans.

Veterans Support

October 5th, 2022
Article
President Biden on the emergency room giving speech after hurricanes hit Florida and Puerto Rico.

Help for Hurricane's Victims

October 5th, 2022
Article
Dr. Ana Pujols McKee

"You have to find a way"

October 5th, 2022
Article
View From Subaru Park. Photo: Philadelphia Union.

PHL Union/WSFS partnership

October 5th, 2022
Article
Damian Rivera inspiring Fox Business students and ALPFA members during event on Sept. 28. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA.

The Value of Latinos

October 5th, 2022
Article
Emergency hospital access.

Working for Health Equity

October 4th, 2022
Article
Person working at the same time with a tablet and a PC.

Access to STEM Careers

October 4th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 05, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Fundación MAPFRE launches the 6th edition of these awards, which aims to recognize projects that demonstrate value in terms of their potential for social transformation and their ability to improve people's lives.

Within the participating projects, which are part of the categories of "Sustainable Mobility,” "Health Improvement,” and "Digital Technology (e-Health) and the Silver Economy,” 12 finalists will be selected in February 2023, and the 3 winners will be announced in April.

Those chosen will share a total prize of €120,000 to help finance their projects.

The deadline for the submission of proposals is November 17, 2022. For terms and conditions, click here.

Categories of Mobility, Health and Silver Economy

Researchers, entrepreneurs, scientists and students will present solutions focused on 3 categories:

  1. Improve mobility and safety
  2. Promote health and encourage healthy habits
  3. Promote initiatives based on the concept of active ageing, to improve the quality of life of people over 55 years of age

Professional advice

The awards, which will have editions in the United States, Brazil, the rest of Latin America and Europe, in addition to the economic incentive of €40,000, will offer the opportunity to be part of a public relations plan that provides high visibility to potential investors and provides guidance on how to carry out their proposals in the most effective way through free coaching sessions and consultation.

All the finalists will be invited to form part of the Fundación MAPFRE Innova Network, a community of social innovators, giving them the opportunity to promote their projects by exchanging expert knowledge and taking advantage of training, networking and publicity opportunities.

Interested participants must submit their projects before November 17. Click here to submit.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
easterndisabi.li.t.y.5.9.50
October 5th, 2022 - 9:13 pm
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link