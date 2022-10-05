A new edition of the MAPFRE Social Innovation Awards is presented

Fundación MAPFRE launches the 6th edition of these awards, which aims to recognize projects that demonstrate value in terms of their potential for social transformation and their ability to improve people's lives.

Within the participating projects, which are part of the categories of "Sustainable Mobility,” "Health Improvement,” and "Digital Technology (e-Health) and the Silver Economy,” 12 finalists will be selected in February 2023, and the 3 winners will be announced in April.

Those chosen will share a total prize of €120,000 to help finance their projects.

The deadline for the submission of proposals is November 17, 2022. For terms and conditions, click here.

Categories of Mobility, Health and Silver Economy

Researchers, entrepreneurs, scientists and students will present solutions focused on 3 categories:

Improve mobility and safety Promote health and encourage healthy habits Promote initiatives based on the concept of active ageing, to improve the quality of life of people over 55 years of age

Professional advice

The awards, which will have editions in the United States, Brazil, the rest of Latin America and Europe, in addition to the economic incentive of €40,000, will offer the opportunity to be part of a public relations plan that provides high visibility to potential investors and provides guidance on how to carry out their proposals in the most effective way through free coaching sessions and consultation.

All the finalists will be invited to form part of the Fundación MAPFRE Innova Network, a community of social innovators, giving them the opportunity to promote their projects by exchanging expert knowledge and taking advantage of training, networking and publicity opportunities.

Interested participants must submit their projects before November 17. Click here to submit.