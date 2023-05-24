LIVE STREAMING
Nurse wearing a mask smiles.
It seeks to create a more inclusive medical service. Photo: Pixabay.

Citeline presents a tool to support the diversification of clinical trials

It allows medical decisions to be made based on patient demographics.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Ana Valdez, President & CEO of the Latino Donor Collaborative. Courtesy Photo.

More Latino Representation!

May 26th, 2023
Article
A calculator with small toys placed on the keyboard. Image to illustrate financial study.

Diverse Businesses Time

May 25th, 2023
Article
AL DÍA's 2023 Top Doctors

AL DÍA's 2023 Top Doctors

May 25th, 2023
Article
Interior bar of Duo's Taqueria.

Delicious Language Learning

May 24th, 2023
Article
Kerry Sautner, a light skinned woman with short curly hair. She is facing the viewer and is smiling.

East. State Penitentiary CEO

May 24th, 2023
Article
LaNeshe Miller-White is the new executive director of Philadelphia Young Playwrights. Photo Credit: Ashley Smith Wide Eyed Studios

PYP's new executive director

May 24th, 2023
Article
Mark Lipowicz, Esq., a man with dark hair and a mustache, stands before a podium, holding a silver cup in toast to an audience. To his left is Joanna Otero-Cruz, and on his right is Leslie Miller Greenspan, Esq.

Dish It Up 2023

May 24th, 2023
Article
Panoramic view of Miami.

Influencers in the House!

May 23rd, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
May 24, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Combining robust clinical investigator and site intelligence with patient demographics to support clinical trial diversification, Citeline's Sitetrove diversity module was recently introduced.

Highlighting new guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in which study sponsors no longer consider clinical trial diversity to be a "nice to have" but a "must have," Citeline's new 'Sitetrove Diversity Module' unites robust investigator and site intelligence with  patient age, race, and gender data, optimizing decision-making.

Dave Laky, general manager of Clinical and Regulatory at Citeline, stated in a press release:

Clinical trial sponsors now have specific U.S. legal obligations, in addition to ethical ones, for improving diversity in their research studies.

What is it about?

Citeline explains that the diversity module includes racial demographic data from medical claims patients along with gender information from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) investigator.

It notes that because patient data can now be disaggregated by race (Asian, Black/African-American, Hispanic, White, and unknown), sponsors will now be able to identify expert clinical investigators with experience in relevant trials and who have access to diverse patient populations in a continuous workflow.

Citeline’s Sitetrove Diversity Module is designed to support Sponsors’ activities surrounding these imminent requirements, including feasibility, planning and investigator/site selection — all of which drive recruitment strategy. Beyond regulatory requirements, sponsors can leverage this demographic data to demonstrate a broader commitment to clinical trial diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Citeline highlights. 

It is also important to stress that beyond regulatory requirements, sponsors can leverage this demographic data to demonstrate a broader commitment to clinical trial diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Diversity Efforts

Citeline welcomed the U.S. 2023 omnibus spending bill enacted in December 2022, which requires diversity action plans for Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials used by the FDA to determine the safety and efficacy of drugs.

The measure, which took into account a recent study pointing to the dramatic reduction in diversity in clinical trials in the U.S., seeks precisely to reverse this trend.

While sponsors may worry about the challenges of recruiting underserved communities, pinpointing where diverse patients are being treated is a great first step towards enrolling these individuals. Our new Diversity Module is one example of how Citeline is actively investing in the expansion of our patient and provider demographic data to enable data-driven decision making,” underlined Laky.

Citeline is also developing a Diversity API, scheduled for release later this quarter, that will allow users to analyze specific ICD10 patient counts by age, race, and gender, for U.S. clinical researchers and organizations.

In addition, some additional development for the Diversity Module is slated for the coming months, including enhanced visualizations, enriched data sets, organization-level diversity insights, and non-U.S. patient landscapes.

Learn more about Citeline's Sitetrove by clicking here.

About Citaline

Citeline, a Norstella company, powers a full suite of complementary business intelligence offerings to meet the changing needs of life science professionals to accelerate connecting treatments to patients and patients to treatments.

These patient-centric solutions and services deliver and analyze data that is used to drive clinical, business, and regulatory decisions, thus creating real-world growth opportunities.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link