Vme TV announces alliance with Charter to expand its distribution

The media companies signed an agreement to increase the reach of the platform.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 03, 2022

The network created and built for the Latino community recently announced that its video packages, Spectrum Mi Plan Latino and Latino View, will be shared by Charter Communications, thus expanding the transmission capacity of its programming aimed at the U.S. Hispanic audience.

Eligio Cedeño, CEO of Vme Media Inc., stated:

Latinos have a strong desire to see a wider range of representation, especially when it comes to content that depicts more inspirational and uplifting figures. We are excited to partner with Charter and continue to bring our programming to more families with the highest quality and truly educational values.

New Possibilities

Thanks to this new alliance, the Vme TV network will be available to Spectrum video customers in any of the 41 states where the company operates, which includes markets with some of the largest Latino populations in the U.S., such as New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, and Tampa.

Reactions 

“Charter has long been committed to delivering programming that reflects the diverse interests and perspectives of our customers. Our agreement to carry Vme TV will provide millions of Spectrum customers access to its engaging, entertaining, and inspiring Spanish-language content,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition for Charter.

For her part, Sindy Benavides, CEO of LULAC, the largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the United States, highlighted: “LULAC has long been a proud partner of both Vme TV and Charter Communications for many years so we could not be more delighted to welcome the news that Charter has added Vme TV to Spectrum’s Latino-themed TV lineup in markets with some of the highest Latino populations in the country. Now even more of our communities can access Vme TV’s high-quality Spanish-language offerings that both educate and entertain.”

About Vme TV

It is a Spanish-language premier national television network that provides a quality alternative to Latino families by selecting engaging, empowering, educational, and entertaining programming. Vme is available in millions of homes in the United States through Charter Spectrum, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. 

The 24-hour digital streaming service is dedicated to entertaining, educating and inspiring families in Spanish with a contemporary blend of original productions, exclusive premieres, acquisitions and popular public television shows tailored especially for Hispanics.

