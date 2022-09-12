Nuestra.TV, a new free streaming platform with Hispanic content

Offering over 40 FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Televisión) channels and over 15,000 hours of premium video on demand (VOD) content, Adsmovil USA, a certified minority-owned company and pioneer in mobile advertising and media Hispanic digital networks, recently announced the launch of Nuestra.TV, a platform designed to reflect the diversity of the Hispanic community.

Its content portfolio, downloadable since September 7, includes products for the whole family and premium productions in Spanish and English from the United States, Latin America and Spain, as well as original content developed for bilingual consumers.

“We have a decade of experience creating content for and reaching Hispanics of all generations, cultures, and languages, and with Nuestra.TV we are uniquely positioned to offer Hispanics a platform that is inclusive and authentic. Nuestra.TV was created for all Hispanics in the United States, including the bilingual/bicultural group that is often overlooked,” Alberto Pardo, president and CEO of Nuestra.TV, said in a statement.

Programming

Within the programming grid of this new platform, movies and television series from the following production companies are included:

VIP 2000 TV

The Country Network

Planet EAT

Young Hollywood

Caracol

Mega Global Entertainment

RM Vistar

Spanglish Films

In addition to offering educational programming that seeks to empower its audience, Nuestra.TV will present a wide range of telenovelas, as well as live news and sports, games, podcasts, UCG, and music events.

Original Bicultural Content

The programming of Nuestra.TV also includes outstanding original productions, among which the following stand out: