Red Bull Batalla announces full list of U.S. qualifiers

The world's largest Spanish-language freestyle rap battle, Red Bull Batalla, recently announced the full list of its 2023 U.S. qualifiers, a group of 48 lyricists who have been selected to be part of this year's competitions.

As part of its fifth season, Red Bull Batalla will host three qualifying events this summer, in Los Angeles, Houston and Miami, as well as the national final, which will take place in November.

The U.S. champion will join winners from other Spanish-speaking countries in South America and Europe to compete in the Red Bull Batalla World Finals, which will be held in Colombia for the second time.

The Challengers of 2023

The best Spanish freestyle MCs from different regions of the U.S. will be able to compete for glory this summer.

The organization of the contest states on its website:

Red Bull Batalla is back this season stronger than ever. Who will rise to claim the title of National Champion 2023 and earn the right to represent the USA in the World Final in Colombia?

Rappers making the cut for 2023 include former Red Bull U.S. National Champions Batalla Yartzi ('19 & ’20), and Reverse ('21), while reigning 2022 U.S. Champion, Oner, will receive an automatic invitation for the world final in Colombia to compete alongside this year's champion.

Other notable names in the qualifier field include the return of San Diego's own Santa Mykah, the first female qualifier in the U.S., as well as newcomers Zeu (El Salvador), Crown (Orlando), and Lies (Houston).

Battle veterans like Boss, OG Frases, and former world champion Link_One in the mix are also present.

Qualifying Red Bull Battle

The ranked stage will feature 1v1 battles taking place at qualifying events in Los Angeles on July 15, Houston on August 12, and Miami on August 26.

The U.S. Final to chase the 2023 National Champion title will take place in Dallas on November 11.

The panel of judges for the three qualifying rounds will include Lobo, former Red Bull Batalla México national champion, longtime California scene icon Chester, as well as RioLoz, from the Los Angeles freestyle heavyweight group Coast Contra.

Racso White Lion, the co-host of last year's U.S. final in Miami, will return to lead all 3 qualifiers, paired with local figures in each city's freestyle scene.

In addition to his role as a judge, Lobo will take the stage for a performance of his own at each of the qualifying events.

Key Details

This is how the battles will take place this summer in the U.S.:

July 15 — Red Bull Batalla Los Angeles Qualifying

Place: Don Quixote

Hosts: Luigi Zomber and Racso White Lion

Judges: RioLoz (Costa Contra), Steppenwolf, Chester

DJ: Solar

Competing MCs: Maluque (Oxnard, CA); Steve (Los Angeles, CA); Zkart (Garfield, New Jersey); J. Luna (Albuquerque, NM); Kcique (Miami, FL), OG Frases (Miami, FL); Certa (Eugene, NM); Girek (Sacramento, CA); Dandy (Charlotte, NC); Heavy (Miami, FL); El Dilema (Brooklyn, New York); Pazy (Miami, FL); Santa Mykah (San Diego, CA); Klaze (Miami, FL); Boss (Los Angeles, CA); Reverse (Orlando, FL).

August 12 — Red Bull Battle Houston Qualifying

Location: Metropolis

Host: Fluffy the Host and Racso White Lion

Judges: Beard, Steppenwolf, Chester

DJ: DJ Lobo

Competing MCs: Izes (Orlando, FL); Lies (Houston, TX); Pailot (Atlanta, GA); ROBLE (Las Vegas, NV); Macías (Colorado Springs, CO); Magimbri (San Antonio, TX); Montgomery (Brownsville, TX); Métricoh Flowster (Nueva York, NY); 4ASES (Denver, CO); GIO (Houston, TX); ESTANY (Kingwood, TX); White Caracas (Houston, TX); PiPØ (Sarasota, Florida); Jordi (Austin, Texas); Mauro Mc (Nueva York, NY); Micky Ricon (San Antonio, TX).

August 26 — Red Bull Battle Miami Qualifier

Location: Skatebird

Host: Sonja La Makina & Racso White Lion

Judges: Snow, Steppenwolf, Chester

DJ: DJ Cesar

Competing MCs: JD (Miami, FL); Link_One (San Juan, Puerto Rico); El Domi (Orlando, FL); Sourius (Miami, FL); Jay_Co “El León” (Yonkers, NY); Vnz (Denver, CO); BAN2 (San Juan, Puerto Rico); AdonysX (Miami, FL); Zeu (North Bergen, NJ); Knnon (San Juan, Puerto Rico); Mike (Grand Rapids, MI); Adonys (Copiague long island); FREITES (Orlando, FL); Crown (Orlando, FL); Levi (Miami, FL); Yartzi (San Juan, Puerto Rico).

The four semi-finalists to emerge from each summer qualifying event will compete with the three returning finalists from 2022 (Nico B, Cuban and MC Betho) for the Red Bull Batalla U.S. Finals on November 11 in Dallas.

About Red Bull Batalla

Since 2005, this competition has provided a platform for the best hip-hop improvisers in the Spanish-speaking world to connect, develop and compete.

After going virtual due to the pandemic, Red Bull Batalla's 2020 International Final was the most watched live music event of the year. Likewise, last December, the 2022 International Final was held at the historic Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, where Mexico's national champion Aczino made history as the competition's first triple world champion.