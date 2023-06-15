The Buena Vista All Stars show, ‘A Night in Havana,’ will debut in the U.S.

The Buena Vista All Stars, the musical heirs and successors of the iconic Cuban band Buena Vista Social Club, recently confirmed their exclusive presentation at the Knight Concert – Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL, on August 5, 2023.

Through a press release, the concert organizers have described it as:

An unforgettable musical journey traveling from the streets of Havana, and as a night filled with enchanting rhythms and timeless narratives that have touched hearts worldwide.

About the Band

Buena Vista All Stars features some of the most notable and famous Cuban musicians of all time, including the holographic projection of the band's golden voice, legendary founder and creator Ibrahim Ferrer.

Adding to the screening is the live talent of his Carlos Gardel Award-winning son, Ibrahim Ferrer Jr., as well as original members of the Buena Vista Social Club, such as Grammy Award-winning bandleader, Juan De Marcos González; the master of the lute, Barbarito Torres; and the piano prodigy, Rubencito González, son of the virtuoso Rubén González.

As special guests, there will be present the four times Latin Grammy nominee, Danay Suárez; Alberto Bermúdez, one of the founders of the Cha-cha-chá rhythm; and also, the exquisite jazz voice of Latin America, Elizabeth Meza.

Buena Vista All Stars’ Premier Show ‘Una Noche en La Habana’ to debut in the U.S.

The entire ensemble is under the musical direction of the Cuban maestro Julio Quevedo and orchestrated by the multi-award-winning great maestro Demetrio Muñiz.

Buena Vista All Stars producers Ibrahim Ferrer Jr. and Ivan Gianni have excelled in elegantly blending tradition and innovation with the sounds of a treasured past to keep this beautiful legacy alive through time.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to see the most relevant of Cuba’s superstar artists deliver what are sure to be unforgettable performances that reach the hearts of lovers of good music far beyond the niche of so-called world music,” highlighted the press release.

About Buena Vista Social Club

Buena Vista Social Club, was erected at the time as one of the most transcendental and important groups on the Island of Cuba.

It was made up of talented musicians and singers, such as Compay Segundo, Ibrahim Ferrer, Omara Portuondo, Pio Leyva, Eliades Ochoa, Juan de Marcos González, Manuel "Guajiro" Mirabal, Barbarito Torres, "Cachaito" López, Rubén González, among others.

In 2023, some of the musical heirs and successors of this legendary ensemble will pay absolute respect to all the people who gave life and voice to iconic songs that crossed borders as part of the Buena Vista All Stars initiative.