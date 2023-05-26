Amazon Music presents tribute to Latinos in hip-hop

Spotlighting the intersection between Latino music and hip-hop, as well as how this genre is influencing today's youth culture, Amazon Music recently debuted 'Hip-Hop X Siempre,' a campaign featuring curated and exclusive programming, as well as editorial content, including an Amazon Original by Eladio Carrión, and some other experiential activations.

Within the framework of the 50th anniversary of this genre also known as rap, which originated in the Bronx, NY, the streaming platform honors Latinos who have contributed to the movement.

“In 50 years of this genre, Amazon explores the intersection between Latino music and hip-hop, the two most powerful movements influencing culture with 'Hip-Hop X Siempre,' a campaign with exclusive and curated content including a documentary, playlists, an Amazon Original by Eladio Carrión, events and more. Enjoy the documentary only on Amazon Music,” reads an Instagram post.

Latino Influence

Highlighting how Latinos have been a key part of the creation and development of hip-hop in the United States, the campaign is a tribute to Hispanics who have pioneered the evolution of the genre.

In addition to the original production with Carrión, Amazon Original introduced original playlists, such as ‘Sin Filtro,’ ‘pov: ur hyped’ and ‘Puro Trap,’ among others.

Rocío Guerrero, head of global Latin at Amazon Music, stated to Variety:

Latinos have been an inherent part of hip-hop from its start, and hip-hop continues to inspire our culture and past, present and future generations.

On May 24, the original documentary of the campaign was released where renowned rappers, such as Fat Joe, Residente, N.O.R.E., and B-Real talk about what hip-hop means in their lives.

The special also features emerging Latino artists such as Snow Tha Product, Myke Towers, Villano Antillano, Eladio Carrión, and Trueno.

“Latino artists take inspiration from hip-hop beats and lyrics, infusing them with traditional Latin rhythms to make the genre our own, ultimately aiding in its global reach and relevance. ‘Hip-hop X Siempre’ pays respect to this shared history and its impact on our culture by highlighting the diverse and intergenerational voices that are part of the movement,” added Guerrero.

About the Documentary

The story, produced by Jessy Terrero, seeks to take viewers back in time to celebrate Latinos who have made history as part of the hip-hop movement.

‘Hip-Hop X Siempre’ focuses on the evolution of the genre within the Latino community and music culture by highlighting influential Latino contributors.

“Hip-hop is respect for the spoken word. Using the power of the spoken word as a tool for social change,” said Residente.

Amazon Music worked with rapper DJ Tony Touch to produce ‘Toca's Theme,’ the original score for the documentary that also includes images by Puerto Rican multidisciplinary artist and storyteller COVL.

“It was a rebellious act to listen to it, even more rebellious to join it and become a rapper, when they [my family] wanted me to be a traditional mariachi singer. You know what I mean? They wanted me to be a Catholic woman and get married, do all these things, and then I’ve become what I am now. If it wasn’t for hip-hop, I wouldn’t know what I’d be doing. [Hip-hop] became my life, my family, the reason my son’s gonna have a good life,” underscored Snow Tha Product.