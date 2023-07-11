Bad Bunny breaks Spotify's most streamed album record

Bad Bunny's 2022 album, “Un verano sin ti,” is Spotify's most streamed album, Spotify spokesperson Maykol Sánchez recently announced, beating Britain's Ed Sheeran with “Divide.”

This new record for the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter becomes a new milestone and adds to a successful year for his musical career, in which he earned an impressive $88 million in the period ending February 2023, which led to the No. 10 spot on Forbes' list of the 10 highest-paid entertainers in the world.

Bad Bunny is the first artist to be the most listened to on Spotify for three consecutive years (2022, 2021 and 2020).

About the Album

“Un verano sin ti,” released in May 2022, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent 13 consecutive weeks at the top spot last year.

The album recently surpassed Ed Sheeran's 2017 "Divide" for the distinction, which incorporates global streaming statistics.

“The songs included in 'Un verano sin ti' also garnered more than 355 million on-demand streams in the album's first week, making it the largest streaming week for a Latino album,” Forbes noted with data by Billboard.

Made in Puerto Rico Bad Bunny has the most streamed album of all time pic.twitter.com/A6f3jIXQUv — Spotify (@Spotify) July 10, 2023

Streaming King

Bad Bunny, who headlined Coachella this year, dominated several year-end music charts in 2022 with “Un verano sin ti,” topping the Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and Billboard charts.

The Puerto Rican music star has been praised for bringing Latino music into the mainstream, ranking higher on the commercial charts than artists like Harry Styles, Drake, Taylor Swift and more.

“Bad Bunny’s 2022 U.S. tour required around 35 trucks to transport equipment and crew across the country, before using three planes, including a 747 cargo jet, to transport everything for the Latin American tour,” noted Forbes.

The Puerto Rican superstar's concerts grossed nearly $400 million worldwide last year, according to Pollstar, and his North American tour grossed $357 million.