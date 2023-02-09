Raised By Latinos (RBL) introduces new 'We Are Hip-Hop’ clothing line

Raised By Latinos (RBL), the urban clothing brand, recently introduced its We Are Hip-Hop line in association with the podcast Great American Hip-Hop Debate (GAHHD), to honor the Latino legends of hip-hop music.

Founded by Evelyn López and Víctor Henry Ramírez, RBL's 'We Are Hip-Hop’ pays tribute to the many Latino artists who helped start hip-hop and contributed to its evolution and constant change.

“Raised By Latinos and The GAHHD podcast present a collaboration dedicated to the unheralded originators and creators of this Culture that birthed us all. From its inception in the Bronx, til now they have been there to help shape and grow what would eventually change the world. And, as it grew, Latinos grew. We were not only Raised by Latinos, but also Raised by Hip Hop. We are Hip Hop and Hip Hop is us. So it is with great reverence that we salute all of the contributors past, present, and future. May we all continue to blaze trails and leave our marks in this thing of ours. Dedicated to Hip Hop,” wrote RBL.

Raised By Latinos' new We Are Hip-Hop clothing line. Photo: RBL.

The legends honored

DJ Charlie Chase (DJ)

Rock Steady Crew (B Boys)

Tats Cru (Graf Artists)

La Bruja Aka Caridad De La Cruz

Devastating Tito Of The Fearless Four (Rapper) Late

Crazy Legs (B Boy)

Lady Pink (Graf Artist)

Bobbito Aka Robert Garcia Aka Kool Bob Love Aka Dj Cucumber Slice

Les Quinones (Graf Artist)

Click here for the full list of legends recognized in the collection.

A special collection

The We are Hip-Hop line is set to release a first-generation long-sleeve edition this Winter, with many more to follow thereafter. All proceeds from the campaign will be donated to the Puerto Rico Comedores Sociales Foundation.

Raised By Latinos' new 'We Are Hip-Hop' clothing line. Photo: RBL.

Along with the new collection, RBL also plans to launch various multimedia items, in association with GAHHD Podcast. One such idea is an "I Am Hip-Hop" branded TV show based on the same concept.

Get to know: RBL

RBL, which was created to promote positive Latino culture, is a brand designed around the idea that representation matters, whose innovative concepts and marketing strategies have earned approval from fans.

RBL is a streetwear movement that seeks to unite Latinos and the world through positive thinking, respecting the diversity of our lineages and connecting conscious and inclusive people. Through its designs, RBL strives to shed light on the issues of representation in Latino culture.

Get to know: GAHHD

The podcast promotes the 'art of debate' on hip-hop. The show's topics range from hip-hop to all genres of music and other aspects of popular culture.