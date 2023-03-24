Castner Range, in El Paso, Texas, declared a national monument with indigenous and Latino roots

The Biden Administration announced at the beginning of the week the selection of different territories so that they are protected for their cultural and environmental value.

The selected areas are:

Avi Kwa Ame in Nevada, where 506,814 acres of land will be protected in honor of Tribal Nations and Indigenous Peoples

777,000 square miles in the Pacific Ocean have been designated as a National Marine Sanctuary, seeking to meet the goal of conserving at least 30% of U.S. ocean waters by 2030

Castner Range in El Paso, TX, home to Indian ancestral lands, tens of archeological sites, and wildlife, has been designated a national monument

The latter represents a struggle by El Paso communities for more than 50 years to protect these areas and recognize them for their ethnic and cultural value.

“President Biden is establishing Castner Range National Monument in Texas, protecting over 6,672 acres of high-desert mountains. This new monument will expand access to the outdoors for the El Paso community while honoring our veterans, servicemembers, and Tribal Nations,” stated The White House through its Twitter account.

About the New Monument

According to recent studies, the Castner Range has been found to be the ancestral land of several Indian groups, including the Comanche Nation and the Apache.

In addition, Latino conservationists have long touted the land as sacred to native and indigenous communities, thanks to the discovery of several archaeological sites, as well as being an important wildlife refuge.

“In an area where more than 8 out of 10 residents are Latino, groups have promoted the importance of the landscape as a recreational space and mental health resource. The area borders many communities that lack economic resources,” says NBCNews.

The naming of the new national monument, located along the Rio Grande, was celebrated by neighboring communities, which have advocated for its preservation for more than half a century.

While conservation efforts began in the 1970s, it was not until a decade ago that official calls began to be made for the landscape to be designated as a landmark. In 2021, Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, first introduced the Castner Range National Monument Act.

Multicultural Space and Wildlife Refuge

NBCNews also highlights the need to protect this territory as a space to enhance nature.

According to a report by the Hispanic Access Foundation, presented by the news network, El Paso Latinos who live near the Castner Range have disproportionately high rates of asthma and chronic disease, so designating the land as a national monument would help protect essential outdoor space and bridge the natural gap.

“Our country’s natural treasures define our identity as a nation. They are a birthright we pass down from generation to generation. Today, I'm announcing steps to protect that birthright,” said Biden.

Precautions

Being located on Fort Bliss, Castner Range was also used as a training and test site for the Army for decades, until it closed in 1966.

Considering that the area still has unexploded ordnance installed, Castner Range will be under Army control temporarily.

Once the area is safe for public access, the Castner Range will offer unique opportunities for the El Paso community to experience, explore and learn from nature.

“When we conserve our country’s natural gifts, we aren’t just protecting the livelihoods of people who depend on them. We’re protecting the heart and soul of our national pride. And we’re protecting history that will be told for generations to come,” added Biden.