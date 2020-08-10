Trump is blatantly undermining the election by coming after the USPS

Mounting odds are stopping Donald Trump from running an honest election, and the scary thing is he could actually get away with it.

The USPS has announced massive changes to its makeup ahead of an impending surge of mail-in ballots.

Last Friday, Postmaster General Louis Dejoy, a major ally of Trump’s, revealed in a memo that the Leadership of USPS daily operations would be completely transformed. Twenty-three executives were “reassigned or displaced,” reported The Washington Post.

“I have decided we need to realign the organization to provide greater focus on the core aspects of our business and to give us a better chance for future success.” wrote DeJoy in his memo to employees.

The Postal Service will implement a hiring freeze, and will downsize from seven regions to four. The Washington Post also reported it will ask for voluntary early retirements.

These changes mean delays in medicine deliveries for seniors, paychecks for workers, and most alarmingly, delays in mail-in ballots, which could affect the outcome of a pivotal Presidential election on the horizon.

“When you sabotage the USPS, you SABOTAGE: millions of voters who rely on vote-by mail; Americans who receive Social Security; individuals who need their medication shipped; livelihoods of half a million Postal workers,” wrote Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL).



Trump is raising the alarm on a supposedly “faulty” postal service, months after he entrusted it to send millions in stimulus checks across the nation.

“We can’t let Donald Trump destroy the U.S. Postal Service,” tweeted Joe Biden. “Every single eligible American should have the opportunity to vote-by-mail this November. If it’s good enough for Donald Trump– then it’s good enough for you and me.”.



The Republican stimulus proposal, or HEALS Act, does not include any aid for the USPS, who’s workers are one the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The effects of the USPS shakeup are already being felt through increased delays, even for priority shipments, and increased inaccessibility to the USPS tracking site. Thousands have spoken-up to promote visibility on the issue on Twitter.



Trump is coming after the USPS because he is set on getting reelected. There is no way to stop voter suppression with conservative control of the Supreme Court, presidency, and Senate. If you’re going to vote by mail, vote early, otherwise expect long lines on Nov. 3.