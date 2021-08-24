Several countries will temporarily host Afghans fleeing the Taliban

For now, Mexico, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador and Colombia are the Latin American countries offering to support the United States in the temporary relocation of Afghans who have left their country after control was assumed by the Taliban.

Temporarily, the United States has flown them to Qatar, Kuwait, Great Britain and Denmark, where a background check will be performed and terrorists are rooted out. It's a race against time, considering President Joe Biden's Aug. 31 deadline for carrying out evacuations, especially of the thousands of Americans trapped in Afghanistan.

Added to this is the logistical difficulty of quickly resettling Afghans in the U.S. with its current immigration procedures. That alone is the compelling reason for asking your allies for help. In the Colombian case, it is not known how many Afghan refugees it will host.

"At this moment we do not have certainty about the precise number of Afghan population that will arrive in our country, we do not know precisely when or what their profiles are like, how many men, how many women, how many families, if they arrive with children," said Vice President and Chancellor Marta Lucía Ramírez.

For his part, President Iván Duque supported the offer of his Government.

"Colombia also joins the group of allied countries that will offer support to the United States for those nationals of Afghanistan who have provided help to the United States for years and who are in the process of registering and migrating to that country so that they are in Colombia temporarily," said the president.

In response, the United States Ambassador in Bogotá, Philip Goldberg, applauded the offer: "Colombia is a great friend of the United States and we thank you for answering the call to provide humanitarian support to the Afghan citizens who worked with us to spread the word. democracy and freedom.”

In the case of Ecuador, President Guillermo Lasso recently announced the support of his country.

"We will provide humanitarian aid to Afghan families, victims of the conflict. Ecuador will temporarily receive Afghans in transit to the United States, as part of an international cooperation agreement to guarantee their safety and protection," he said on his Twitter account.

In any case, the migratory flow from Afghanistan is not new, especially for its neighbors. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there are 1,400,000 Afghan refugees, many for coming for decades, in Pakistan. In Iran there are 780,000.