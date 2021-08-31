Wealth is Yours — Take it! | OP-ED

AL DÍA has been, above all, an act of Independent Journalism.

But also inevitably, an act of Entrepreneurship — if only to make that initial act of Independent Journalism possible.

Here at AL DÍA, we are living proof that we —originally naive journalists— can also train ourselves and succeed at convincing businesses that our act of journalism can also work in their favor.

And, as a byproduct, this joint venture could also perform what lawyers call an “Act of God”:

Preserving Independent Journalism, and, as consequence, keeping alive Democrac in America.

This is the Bottom line: Business Development and Journalism are two halves joined by the hip: One cannot do without the other.

Business Development and Journalism are two halves joined at the hip and one cannot do without the other, fighting as they are in the trenches of a struggling industry in America today:

News Media.

Here at AL DÍA News Media, for example, we will have the opportunity to give you even better journalism in the months and years to come when we earn new and real business from our biggest corporations in town and across the States and, as a result, we command the capability of adding many more able hands to our multicultural newsroom.

We all live in a multicultural America, as the Census 2020 just proved again, one where the only journalism possible is what we call in AL DÍA “Cross-cultural Journalism.”

The demise of the legacy news media — which will only get worse in the years to come— has been the direct result of the simple fact that.

At some point, the so-called “bean counters” took over the whole operation.

While the writers —busy as they were writing their great copy— didn’t realize their original intellectual pursuit of writing, and the journalistic enterprise they lent their precious talents to, was flipped upside down by those accountants and their owners (sometimes huge corporations) only concerned with keeping the profit margins over 25%.

Entrepreneurial Journalism, in AL DÍA’s book, is one way to start reversing that today.

Dear colleagues in the newsroom: Never let the salesmen, accountants, donors, and CEOs, call all the shots in your news organizations.

You are the core team entrusted to uphold free speech, the beauty of writing, the flow of ideas in the public realm, and to guarantee there will be freedom of the press tomorrow, as we have had for the past 250 years.

It is the universal principle of Freedom of Expression enshrined in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Nothing can be more serious and precious than that mission.

We all know, as Nelson Poynter did, down of all places in Tampa, Florida, that to overlook that will cause the eventual demise, not only of independent newsrooms and, therefore, the possibilities of the public to learn the facts from independent writers, but also of Democracy —sometimes strident and most of the time civil— the way we prefer to have it here in America.

The recommendations from the Knight Commission Report on the subject are crystal clear:

What is at stake here is the preservation of Independent Media, Journalism as we know it, and, ultimately, Democracy in America.

Journalists: “The Wealth is Yours,” believe me.

Entrepreneurial Journalism is one clear path to pursue that, as it was at the beginning of the press in America. That is why CUNY, in NYC, has now a Graduate Program in the news academic discipline.

While the non-for-profit sector takes its time to implement its own recommendations, we can make our own contribution by learning how to “write very well with one hand (right or left hand, doesn’t matter)...

"...But making damn sure we hold on to the rail with the other…”