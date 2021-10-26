How Steve Jobs helped Me Be an Independent Journalist | OP-ED

One of the classes I did enjoy while a graduate student in the University of Iowa’s School of Journalism, was the one taught by professor Bill Zima, a veteran Hungarian American journalist who finished his career in the comforts of academic life becoming a professor in Iowa City.

He quite obviously enjoyed teaching youngsters like me the Art of Journalism, but he had even more fun teasing us all along about the obvious fact we didn’t have any clue about: Journalism was also a science and also a business.

Professor Zima is the one who taught us the very practical class entitled “Desktop Publishing.”

The complexity of Journalism, and the complex process of publishing it, had been reduced to a series of strokes on a computer keyboard— or so it seemed.

Printing was again democratized as a single computer operated by just one person, as in the early days of the flat press, would be enough to produce a publication.

Or at least that was what Professor Zima led us to believe.

“You are now in business!,” he would say every time he walked away from a computer station after resolving an issue for a student in the computer lab where he inspired some of us to become home-based newspaper publishers.

Steve Jobs’ early personal MacIntosh models, powered up by the Page Maker software, made the young dream of becoming not only writers, but also, if they had the naive courage to attempt it, editors and publishers.

Mine was MAC-SE, at the time a “powerful machine” with 4 MB of RAM Memory, a screen of 9 inches and a CPU of 7.8 MHz, all financed by a student loan of $2,200.

I bought the little machine in 1991 when I came to Philadelphia.

I bought the little machine in 1991 when I came to Philadelphia.

I placed the little box at the center of the living room of my modest home in North Philly where I went to live with my family.

The machine would silently speak to me every day and finally, job rejection after job rejection, eventually persuaded me that to start AL DIA was the only choice left.

“You’re now in Business!”, I could hear Professor Bill Zima saying with his dry sense of humor.