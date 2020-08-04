Obama endorses three Latina candidates, aiding the fight to flip Texas blue

Texas’s Latino voters showed up in 2018 and showed that Texas is in play in 2020. Now the state is the biggest battleground in the country.

Former President Barack Obama has now released his first round of 2020 endorsements — including the endorsements of key Latina candidates running for office in Texas.

“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats,” tweeted Obama on Aug. 3. “ If you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early — by mail or in person.”

Candace Valenzuela, Natali Hurtado, and Joanna Cattanch were each endorsed by the former U.S. president, with each subsequently expressing their gratitude, and calling their supporters into action.

Candace Valenzuela

“Today, I’m proud to receive an endorsement from Barack Obama. We’re working hard to make our halls of power look like and fight for our communities,” wrote Valenzuela on Twitter.

In a roundtable call with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), Valenzuela further expressed the importance of the endorsement to AL DÍA News.

“It means a lot. It means a whole lot,” Valenzuela began.

She went on to say any endorsement she receives is important, especially when they come from within her community — people who fight for her every day.

“So many organizations have served with me in this race who are doing the work to make sure democracy is something we can preserve. Having something as precious as the trust of President Obama is… it fills my heart.” Valenzuela continued. “But it’s completely meaningless to my five-year old.”

Natali Hurtado

Hurtado is running for Texas House District 126, with hopes to unseat an incumbent Republican.

“As a Latina, mother and businesswoman I’m committed to making sure Latinos, women and working families have their voices heard, loud and clear,” Hurtado told Al DÍA in June.

Joanna Cattanach

Cattanch is running to become the first Latina elected to represent Texas House District 108. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, she was forced to maneuver the Texas foster care system from the age of three.

Now Cattanach calls Dallas her home, and believes her district needs a new voice and leadership.

Obama’s endorsement is a pivotal moment in each of these candidates campaigns, but it will come down to November, when their communities’ own endorsements will be put to the test.