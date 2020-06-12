These six candidates have the power to flip Texas blue

The Latino Victory Fund has endorsed six candidates in Texas, as Democrats are looking to gain a majority in the Republican-led Texas House of Representatives.

“Texas’s Latino voters showed up in 2018 and demonstrated that Texas is in play in 2020. We must up the ante on candidate support and voter mobilization,” Nathalie Rayes, Latino Victory Fund president and CEO told The Hill.

Texas is the biggest battleground state in the country. With influence from Latinx politicians on the rise, the following candidates, while underdogs, are the ones to watch.

Meet the candidates

Joanna Cattanch -

screen_shot_2020-06-12_at_4.06.44_pm.png

Cattanch is running to become the first Latina elected to represent Texas House District 108. Born in Fort Worth, Cattanch was placed in the Texas foster care system at age three.

Now calling Dallas her home, she is running for office believing her district needs a new voice and leadership.

“As a former foster care child, as a wife and mom, as a community leader and advocate, as a proud Latina, I am the new voice and experienced leader we need in Austin,” reads her website.

Eric Holguin -



Holguin is running for Texas House District 32. He wants to make history, running as the first openly gay Latino to become the first gay man of color elected to the Texas legislature, said Latino Victory.

Coming from a working-class family, Holguin knows the value of hard work and giving back.

“My support system is mi familia, and they’ve always taught me to work for what I want and never ask for freebies,” he said.

Natali Hurtado -



Hurtado is running for Texas House District 126. She says she will fight for a stronger public education system, easier access to healthcare, and a plan for a more prosperous economy in Austin.

After learning of Latino Victory’s endorsement, Hurtado tweeted her excitement.

“It is an endorsement I wear with a distinct honor as a Latina. Once elected, not only will I be the first #Democrat, but also the first Latina to serve #hd126.”

Jennifer Ramos -



From San Antonio, Ramos has her eyes set on Texas House District 119. Having served on San Antonio’s city council for years, Ramos has a strong record of local engagement.

“While media focuses on the latest White House scandal and politicians focus on winning re-election at any cost,” she says, “more and more of us are being left behind.” Ramos says her mission is “to take on a political system that isn’t working for ordinary people like you and me.”

Ana-Maria Ramos -



Dallas native Ana-Maria Ramos is seeking reelection for Texas House District 102. She wants to continue her mission to make sure every child has access to quality education and every person can access affordable, quality healthcare. Recently, Ramos has also been pushing the census.

“I'm proud to be endorsed by the Latino Victory Fund and am looking forward to increasing Latino voter engagement.” she said.

Loreno Sanchez -



Currently running for Texas House District 67, Sanchez is a first-generation native of Plano, Texas looking to become the first Latino and first Democrat to represent his community.

In 2020, Texas will be ground zero in the fight to take back our politics,” his campaign says. “The path to Turning Texas blue lies directly through House District 67.”

Carlos Gallinar -



The only candidate in this list not looking for a spot in the Texas House, Carlos Galinar is running to be the first Latino mayor of El Paso in over 20 years.

“Thank you,” Gallinar said to the Latino Victory Fund. “It’s time for us to be aspirational in local government and share a bold vision for meaningful change in our communities. I am ready to lead El Paso, work on higher wages for working families and speak up for our border.”

The general election for the Texas House of Representatives will be held on November 3, 2020. A primary was scheduled for March 3, 2020, and a primary runoff is scheduled for July 14, 2020. On November 3, 2020, El Paso County will elect its mayor.