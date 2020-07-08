Natali Hurtado has a story, and a mission to flip the Texas House

The Texas House of Representatives, also called Texas’ Lower House is up for grabs going into November, as Democrats hope to flip it for the first time in almost 20 years.

It is the Lower House that could have one of the biggest impacts on the direction of Texas as the year progresses, with rising candidates recently finding the power to flip Texas blue.

One of these candidates is Natali Hurtado, a Latina who says she will fight for a stronger public education system, easier access to healthcare, and a more prosperous economy in her city of Houston, Texas.

Hurtado has seen support by prominent groups and politicians like Beto O’Rourke, the Latino Victory Fund, Planned Parenthood and the Houston Black American Democrats.



I’m excited that you’re running! If we all get behind you, you’ll be part of a new Democratic majority in the Texas state house next year. Given the challenges we face, your victory cannot come soon enough. Here’s how to help Natali: https://t.co/nytlEJNoGj https://t.co/Z5b9vWRUbv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 8, 2020

Besides her track record, Hurtado has an inspiring story. She became a single mother at 19, and had to work through school while relying on her family and social assistance programs.

Still, Hurtado graduated from the University of Houston and moved on to earn a Master’s degree at the University of St. Thomas.

Her background was critical in her subsequent positions with elected officials at Houstin City Hall, the Texas House of Representatives and Congress, giving Hurtado a deeper knowledge of policies that affect her community.

“I’m proud to be a candidate that is willing to advocate for all constituents, taking into account that everyone comes with their own life story,” Hurtado said in an interview with Voyage Houston.

“I feel what sets me apart from others is that I have life experiences that have truly shaped and molded me into someone who feels a strong conviction to be a voice for all.” she continued.

During this time, Hurtado has been vocal on issues involving Latinx communities affected during the coronavirus pandemic, and the racial injustices currently highlighted within Black and Latino communities.

Among other states, the situation is especially dire in Texas, where the disproportionate effects on Latino communities are clear.

“Let’s think about all of the lives that could’ve been saved, businesses that could’ve remained open and jobs kept if only Gov. Abbott had it in him to make this call from the beginning,” Hurtado tweeted, after Texas Governor Greg Abbott finally ordered counties to mandate wearing masks in public after coming under national scrutiny.

Let's think about all of the lives that could've been saved, businesses that could've remained open and jobs kept if only @GovAbbott had it in him to make this call from the beginning. #COVIDー19 #TexasCOVID #txlege

https://t.co/vi3r5gZimv — Natali Hurtado (@NataliforTexas) July 2, 2020

“In order to have a government that will push for the interests of all, then our government must be reflective of who it’s representing,” Hurtado told AL DÍA News.

Texas, and more specifically Hurtado’s district are largely Hispanic and Latino populations, “but you couldn’t tell looking at our leaders in office,” Hurtado said. “ I’m running to change that paradigm.”

“As a Latina, mother and businesswoman I’m committed to making sure Latinos, women and working families have their voices heard, loud and clear,” she continued.

Hurtado will face incumbent Republican E. Sam Harless on November 3, with hopes to become her community’s voice in the Texas House.