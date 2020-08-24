Now that the DNC is over, it’s time for a Latinx moderator at the presidential debates

The most glaring element missing from the Democratic National Convention was Latinx voices.

Only three were scheduled to speak, with notable, prominent Latinx leaders like Julián Castro completely missing from the event.

Considering this, the Latinx vote in 2020 is expected to see it’s biggest year yet, and to make records on Election Day.

Still, the Latinx community is not being accurately represented in the way that it should.

Instead, Hispanics and Latinos are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus — emerging as the most visible demographic in regards to cases and deaths.

And now, it’s almost presidential debate season, and like years prior, a selection of journalists will be made to moderate the event

There has never been a Latino to moderate a presidential debate. With a record 32 million Latinos eligible to vote this November, the idea is inconceivable.

The Latinx community deserves a moderator in the Trump-Biden debates.

Not just because visibility and representation matters, but because we should at least have a representative who knows Latinx issues at hand, who knows which issues are the most pressing to Latinx households.

If there isn’t a Latinx moderator, millions are deprived of having most important issues voiced and delivered during the presidential debates. Latinx figures continue to shape the nation every day, and to snub the second-largest demographic group in the United States again after dismal representation at the DNC, would be another snub ahead of a presidential election.

Both presidential candidates are vying for the Latinx vote in a way never before seen, from releasing Latinx-targeted proposals to Latinx-targeted ads in swing states.

And while the choice of moderators is not up to the presidential candidates, this push for Latinx voters should also extend to representation on the debate stage.

The choice, instead, is up to The Commission on Presidential Debates, directed by Janet H. Brown.

The Latino Community Foundation, a philanthropic group based in California, sent a letter to the Commission signed by around 300 leaders back in July, making the case for a Latino moderator in 2020.

The first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is scheduled for Sept. 29, meaning there is less than a month left until the moderators are revealed, and presumably less time to finalize the panel.

Two more presidential debates will follow on Oct. 15 and 22.

The debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is scheduled for October 7.

There is no shortage of potential candidates to moderate the upcoming debates, it only takes choosing one — or more — to fill the role of being the community’s voice. Beyond that, the Commission on Presidential Debates could make history in choosing a Latinx moderator, a move towards further representation.