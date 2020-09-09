Navajo Nation proves the world wrong, sees no new cases of COVID-19

The Navajo Nation had been fighting the coronavirus for months before much of the United States experienced how bad it could get.

Despite food deserts, inadequate health facilities, no universal running water, and insufficient resources as a whole, the Navajo Nation is pulling-through, with a turnaround that larger and better-equipped states have been unable to imitate.

At one point, it had the highest per-capita infection rate in the United States, with more deaths than multiple states combined.

So far, around 530 deaths have been reported, with the total number of cases inching close to 10,000.

Since media attention has died away, the sovereign nation has been making positive strides that other states wish they could boast.

In mid-June, The Navajo Nation was reporting at least 100 cases a day, but for the first time since the beginning of March, it has no new reported COVID-19 cases.

The milestone, said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, is because of the efforts of those in the Navajo Nation, “who have worked tirelessly to protect their communities and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

While a large portion of the Navajo Nation falls within New Mexico, Lujan Grisham’s state has been making strides under her leadership as well.

She announced no additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, with just 44 new cases.

“Keep it up, New Mexico,” the governor wrote on Twitter.

Largely, it boils down to the Navajo Nation’s leadership during this time. It included an unwavering curfew, weekend lockdowns, and a slow reopening plan.

“The Navajo Nation had zero new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but we continue to urge everyone to wear your masks. The Navajo Nation’s mask requirement remains in effect through the public health order issued on April 17. Keep your guard up and keep fighting COVID-19 together!” wrote Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

It’s daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and partial weekend lockdowns are expected to continue through September.

It may seem overboard to some, but this was necessary for the Navajo Nation to contain the spread, and it has succeeded. The United States should take note of its leadership.