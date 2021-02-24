Mexico City citizens residing abroad can finally vote for a Migrant Council in upcoming elections

For the first time, citizens from Mexico City residing abroad will be able to vote for a Migrant Council to represent them before the local government.

The Migrant Council provides representation for the Mexico City population living abroad, and is a means for citizens living in another country to make their voices heard on pending legislation and programs that involve them, as citizens.

Mexico City is the first municipality in Mexico to make the change in representation, and those living abroad will finally have political and electoral representation rights before the Migrant Council — if they register in time.

“It’s the first time that Mexican citizens from Mexico city are going to decide on a person [...] who is going to travel between the United States and Mexico City in order to make legislative acts to improve the benefits of the community in Mexico living abroad,” said Mauricio Huesca, Electoral Councilor of the Electoral Institute of Mexico City.

Huesca called the shift in policy, “one of the most important things that has ever happened,” for citizens abroad.

Citizens abroad will finally get a say in their representative going to and from the United states to Mexico City to work with the community. Huesca’s hope is that as long as the elected representative is elected by the people, there will be more voices present in Mexico City’s local Congress.

“There is historical discrimination towards Mexicans living abroad. They have been silenced for a long time. They have not had the opportunity to participate in political issues,” Huesca said, adding that until now, the investments those abroad have made to their families back at home, and for Mexico have not been reciprocated via representation in local elections.

“We have an estimation of half a million living abroad, and 99% are in the United States.

The rest are living in Canada, Spain, France, Italy, and more,” Huesca continued.

The biggest populations of Mexico City citizens live in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Dallas, and Houston.

For those living in the U.S. the only way to vote in local elections is to register your I.D. months in advance, with the deadline being March 10 to be able to vote in the June election. Those with I.D.’s that were valid through 2019 and 2020 can participate in the election.

“It’s one of the biggest voting cycles in Mexico City and in the country [...] It’s very important for Mexicans living abroad,” said Huesca

Voters have no later than March 10, 2021, to register and guarantee their participation in the local electoral process in June. Online they can choose whether to vote via mail or online, and fill out their voter registration application.

To exercise their right to vote in the June 6 elections, Mexican nationals must have their valid voting credentials. If they already have their credential to vote, they must register at http://votochilango.mx