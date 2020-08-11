Los Angeles County deputies point guns at Black knife attack victims
Deputies pointed their guns at two Black teens who were defending themselves from a homeless man that attacked them.
No surprise here: The LA County Sheriff’s are yet again facing criticism after pointing their guns at two teenagers. TEENAGERS. What are you doing?
The two black teenagers needed help after being attacked by a homeless man. The two called 911 for help on Aug. 7 in Santa Clarita.
I wanted to share what happened to my son yesterday in SCV when he was with a couple of friends sitting at a bus stop headed home. He was attacked by a gentleman (homeless guy) who approached them and first asked them if they had any crack then tried to take their things. The guy became so aggressive that he took his shirt off pulled out a knife and whip them tried to stabbed them. His friends only had their skate boards to cover them from the knife and whip so they held it out to keep distance from this guy. Several bystanders including the restaurant manager of Buffalo Wild wings called the police to get help for the boys but “One” caller called the police and reported two black guys are attacking a homeless guy. This is how the police responded. This is something my son and his friends will never forget. I’m still wonder how will I ever help my son recover from this traumatic experience. Please pray for my family. Please Share to protect our kids!!!
A post shared by Tammi Collins (@tammilaray) on
The mother of one of the teens told TMZ that the kids were sitting at a bus stop when a homeless man asked if they had crack, and then attempted to steal their belongings.
After, the man became aggressive, ripped his shirt off, pulled out a knife on them and tried to stab the two boys.
She added that many calls were made to 911 and only one call was answered. The one caller that did get through told the dispatcher that “two black guys were attacking a homeless man.”
Law enforcement showed up and whipped out their weapons on the teenagers while bystanders explained they were the victims in the situation. The cops did not listen. It is still not clear if the boys were arrested or not, if the homeless man was arrested, or if he was still there when the cops arrived.
Now an investigation is underway as it seems yet again law enforcement is always targeting people defined by their race.
“We have spoken to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and we are aware that a full investigation is underway regarding the level of response by the deputies. We have asked that the review be expedited and any necessary actions be taken. In addition, we have asked that the deputy be removed from the field pending the outcome of the investigation,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Camero Smyth.
While the story continues to develop, it is telling that the LA county Sheriff’s deputies continue to display exactly what is wrong with the system.
