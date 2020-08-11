Los Angeles County deputies point guns at Black knife attack victims

No surprise here: The LA County Sheriff’s are yet again facing criticism after pointing their guns at two teenagers. TEENAGERS. What are you doing?

The two black teenagers needed help after being attacked by a homeless man. The two called 911 for help on Aug. 7 in Santa Clarita.

The mother of one of the teens told TMZ that the kids were sitting at a bus stop when a homeless man asked if they had crack, and then attempted to steal their belongings.

After, the man became aggressive, ripped his shirt off, pulled out a knife on them and tried to stab the two boys.

She added that many calls were made to 911 and only one call was answered. The one caller that did get through told the dispatcher that “two black guys were attacking a homeless man.”

Law enforcement showed up and whipped out their weapons on the teenagers while bystanders explained they were the victims in the situation. The cops did not listen. It is still not clear if the boys were arrested or not, if the homeless man was arrested, or if he was still there when the cops arrived.

Now an investigation is underway as it seems yet again law enforcement is always targeting people defined by their race.

“We have spoken to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and we are aware that a full investigation is underway regarding the level of response by the deputies. We have asked that the review be expedited and any necessary actions be taken. In addition, we have asked that the deputy be removed from the field pending the outcome of the investigation,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Camero Smyth.

While the story continues to develop, it is telling that the LA county Sheriff’s deputies continue to display exactly what is wrong with the system.