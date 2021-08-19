For the first time, ELN guerrilla members extradited to the U.S.

Henry Trigos Celón and Yamit Picón Rodríguez, ELN guerrilla members, were extradited to the United States on Thursday morning, Aug. 19, at the request by the Southern District Court of Texas for drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime.

According to Colombia's Justice Minister, Wilson Ruiz Orejuela, Picon Rodriguez is accused of being the leader of the ELN's Northeastern front and for doing business with the Sinaloa cartel. Trigos Celón is accused of storing and distributing drugs in the Colombian province, Norte de Santander.

"These two people must respond for their crimes in front of the U.S. justice after the Supreme Court of Justice approved a concept for their extradition last May," said the minister.

Iván Duque, president of Colombia, wrote "Do the crime, Do the time" on Twitter, referring to the acts committed by both criminals.

In addition, Duque pointed out that both members had an Interpol red notice out against them for being accused of participating in the attack against the General Francisco de Paula Santander Police School, where a car bomb exploded in 2019, leaving 22 people dead and more than 100 injured.