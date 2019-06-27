How Elizabeth Warren set the tone for the first Democratic debate

We don’t know if it was an accident in the NBC setting or if it was done on purpose, but the first Democratic debate put Senator Elizabeth Warren at the center of the show – both literally and metaphorically.

In a highly populated race - with 10 of the 20 candidates on the same stage - the moderators had difficulty giving the necessary time to all the candidates to express themselves, while at the same time covering all of the key issues in the campaign for the presidency in 2020.

However, the line of the debate seems to have been marked by the campaign promises of Senator Warren, who has become known during the race so far as someone who has "a plan for everything."

After being the first high-ranking Democrat to clearly announce her campaign for the presidency, Warren has developed a detailed plan on how she would address each and every single issue that matters the most to the American electorate, whether Democrat, Republican or independent.

Starting from the heart of her campaign - regulation and open warfare against large corporations - Warren has proposed solutions such as tax increases for those earning more than one million dollars a year, support for small entrepreneurs, and the enforcement regulations of tech giants.

Similarly, Warren proceeds from the tacit moralism of separating personal interests from work in the White House, ensuring that political independence is fundamental to preserving democracy.

Infrastructure, trade, taxes and the transformation of the economy towards sustainable energy mechanisms are part of her coherent plan to solve the lack of jobs, the economic and social disparity and, at the same time, to help fight against climate change.

Her plans have resonated with such force that many of her opponents in the race have adopted them once she has campaigned about it.

Proof of this was her proposal to eliminate student debt altogether, which was immediately incorporated by the campaign of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Similarly, the first Democratic debate was framed around the issues for which Warren has a specific solution.

Whether it’s immigration, gun violence, or even how to deal with the Republican Majority Leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, Warren has a plan for absolutely everything.

It’s no surprise to anyone, then, that the dynamic axis of the Democratic contest last Wednesday focused on how other candidates could offer solutions different from those of the senator.

While opponents such as Julián Castro and Corey Booker managed to take the reins of the discussion on issues such as the right to abortion, immigration, and violence, the issues always returned to Warren’s original proposals.

Her critics may say that her positions are radical, even divisive - perhaps partly because of her praiseworthy desire to always be true to herself - but it is precisely this that makes Warren an opponent that could knock Trump out of the seat in a debate.

Warren’s candidacy is part of the political phenomenon initiated by Sanders a few years ago, which has gathered force with victories like those of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortéz and is now seeking fertile ground to guarantee us a democratic government in 2020.