Early coronavirus cases in students returning to school is a bad sign in the fight to reopen them

Photos have surfaced of students in Georgia in school hallways without masks and not social distancing.

But, the photos are just a fragment of what's wrong.

Last Wednesday, July 29, Georgia’s largest school district serving Atlanta’s metro area brought back students to schools. In a mere six days, 260 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 with countless others exposed.

Gwinnett County School District spokeswoman, Sloan Roach told CNN the extent of the damage.

“As of last Thursday, we had approximately 260 employees who had been excluded from work due to a positive case or contact with a case. This number is fluid as we continue to have new reports and others who are returning to work,” she said.

Those employees who contracted the rapidly-spreading virus won’t be returning to school.

This isn’t the only state that is seeing a major problem with returning students.

On July 30, students in middle school in Greenfield, Indiana went back. A student who attended classes came back with a positive coronavirus test.

In Mississippi, within the first week back to school, one positive case was reported, and that person came into contact with 14 other students.

As if things could not be any crazier, parents still held a protest last week in Georgia demanding their children return to in-person learning.

The topic extends across the nation. All districts in all states are struggling to come up with the safest and most effective way for school to resume.

But with cases surging through the Midwest and the South, it does not seem that the virus is going anywhere. Just continuing to spread.

Other states are considering having a hybrid-style Fall reopenings, with students only going to school two or three times a week on a rotating schedule, and the rest of the week online.

For the time being, it seems the best option is to continue this Fall with remote, online learning.