AL DÍA Digest: The future of leadership, and the term 'Latinx

Tune in to listen to a discussion about Kamala Harris, this week's cover story, and the word Latinx. 

by liliaa
 08/14/2020 - 12:27
in
By Yamily Habib and Nigel Thompson
August 14, 2020
Production and Editing: Zitlalit Ayllón

For this edition of digest, host Yamily Habib returns to speak with colleague Nigel Thompson about Kamala Harris being selected as the running mate for Joe Biden.  They dive into the cover story of the week which highlights the work of New Mexico's Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. And finish their conversation explaining what the word Latinx really means.

Óyelo, que te conviene!

