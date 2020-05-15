AL DÍA Digest: From Frida Kahlo With Love

05/15/2020 - 15:00
Tune in to this week's episode focusing on the most important news and a celebration of modern nursing.
In today's episode hosts Yamily and Ana Maria highlight our week's cover that features the celebration of the bicentenary of modern nursing. They also focus their conversation on Nancy Pelosi's $3 trillion-proposal to support the economy and how it could be seen as a political move during the electoral year. And to finish with the good news, they read fragments of Frida Kahlo’s love letters.
Óyelo, que te conviene!
