AL DÍA Digest: From Frida Kahlo With Love

Edited by Zitlalit Ayllón

In today's episode hosts Yamily and Ana Maria highlight our week's cover that features the celebration of the bicentenary of modern nursing. They also focus their conversation on Nancy Pelosi's $3 trillion-proposal to support the economy and how it could be seen as a political move during the electoral year. And to finish with the good news, they read fragments of Frida Kahlo’s love letters.

Óyelo, que te conviene!