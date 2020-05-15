Advertisement

AL DÍA Digest: From Frida Kahlo With Love

The fifth episode of Digest now available on all platforms. Graphic: AL DÍA News

Tune in to this week's episode focusing on the most important news and a celebration of modern nursing.

by liliaa
 05/15/2020 - 15:00
in
By Ana Maria Enciso and Yamily Habib
May 15, 2020
Edited by Zitlalit Ayllón

 

In today's episode hosts Yamily and Ana Maria highlight our week's cover that features the celebration of the bicentenary of modern nursing. They also focus their conversation on Nancy Pelosi's $3 trillion-proposal to support the economy and how it could be seen as a political move during the electoral year. And to finish with the good news, they read fragments of Frida Kahlo’s love letters.

Óyelo, que te conviene!

 

